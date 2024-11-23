ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 23 Nov 2024 Social News

“If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. Agyepong

By Adjei Dickens Ofori Asare II Contributor
“If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. Agyepong

Ghana’s media has a crucial role to play in dismantling the biases that keep women from achieving equality in politics. That was the central message from Dr. Lawrencia Agyepong, Director of the Center for International Relations at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), during her address at a public forum on democracy and communication.

The event, held virtually on November 22, took a closer look at the intersection of elections, media, and civic responsibility ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general elections. Dr. Agyepong’s presentation zeroed in on how media representation of women often hinders their participation and leadership in politics.

A Lens of Bias
“Research shows that women in politics are not just underrepresented but misrepresented,” Dr. Agyepong told the audience. She pointed to persistent stereotypes in media coverage, where female politicians are often depicted in nurturing, motherly roles while male politicians are framed as competent and policy-oriented.

Drawing on examples from Ghana’s elections, she pointed out, “In many instances, women politicians are framed as nurturing ‘mother figures,’ while their male counterparts are portrayed as competent and policy-driven leaders.”

Using specific case studies, she detailed how female candidates, such as those in the Ayawaso West Wuogon and Akwatia constituencies, were characterized by gendered stereotypes. For example, female candidates were cast as maternal or overly emotional, while male candidates were framed as assertive and competent.

The implications of these stereotypes, she explained, are far-reaching. “When assertive women are labeled aggressive or unfeminine, it sends a message that women don’t belong in leadership. This framing hurts not just the candidates but the democratic process as a whole.”

A Numbers Game
Dr. Agyepong also stressed on the blunt disparity in how men and women are covered in the media. “Men consistently receive more verbal coverage, while women are often relegated to pictorial representation,” she said. The imbalance, she argued, diminishes women’s visibility and their ability to influence voters.

A weighty part of the problem, Dr. Agyepong noted, lies in the composition of newsrooms. “Political reporting is still largely dominated by male journalists, which often results in male voices being amplified at the expense of female perspectives,” she said.

The Way Forward
Dr. Agyepong didn’t just highlight problems—she offered solutions. She called for media houses to adopt gender-sensitive reporting practices and to intentionally include female voices in political discussions. “We need to showcase what women bring to the table in terms of policies and expertise, not just focus on their gender roles,” she said.

She also urged newsrooms to address institutional biases by diversifying their teams and creating opportunities for female journalists to cover political stories.

“Training and awareness are critical. If we want to achieve true gender equality, we need to start with how stories are told,” she added.

Dr. Agyepong ended her presentation with a rallying cry for change. “Ultimately, the media can shape a Ghana where women’s leadership is not just recognized but celebrated. It’s time to dismantle the biases and build a democracy that includes everyone.”

Top Stories

5 hours ago

2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news 2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the...

6 hours ago

Occupants in Bawumia branded vehicle escape death Occupants in Bawumia branded vehicle escape death

6 hours ago

Election 2024: Bawumia is Ghana’s best choice since Independence – Ahiagbah Election 2024: Bawumia is Ghana’s best choice since Independence – Ahiagbah

6 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama promises to resume work on Asesewa water project if elected Election 2024: Mahama promises to resume work on Asesewa water project if electe...

6 hours ago

My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong

6 hours ago

Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr. Sharif Khalid Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr...

8 hours ago

IMANI Africa Founder, Franklin Cudjoe Inflation is high but Bank of Ghana is worshiping expensive building with Bawumi...

8 hours ago

Late Ghana Freedom Party Flagbearer Akua Donkor[left] and Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa 2024 Polls: Late Akua Donkor’s votes will be counted as rejected ballots — EC

8 hours ago

Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Alleged kidnappers of Emirates Airlines Manager will be arrested to face justice...

8 hours ago

Police rescue Emirates Airlines Manager after alleged kidnapping Police rescue Emirates Airlines Manager after alleged kidnapping

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line