ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 23 Nov 2024 Headlines

Occupants in Bawumia branded vehicle escape death

  Sat, 23 Nov 2024
Occupants in Bawumia branded vehicle escape death

Five supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Jaman North Constituency narrowly escaped death when a pickup vehicle in which they were traveling caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

The supporters were on their way from Sampa, the constituency capital to Seketia for a house-to-house political campaign, when the incident happened.

No casualty was reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown for now.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA), however gathered that the Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia “it is possible” branded pick-up vehicle fitted with a public address system, a generator set and other values of the occupants including their mobiles phones and monies were burnt beyond repairs.

Mr Emmanuel Frempa Amponsah, an NPP polling agent and one of the occupants of the vehicle told the GNA they detected smoke from the backside of the vehicle while they were on their way to Seketia.

He said the driver of the vehicle parked along the stretch to find out the cause of the smoke, adding that the vehicle caught fire immediately they got out of it, burning everything. .

Mr Amponsah said the party had since reported the incident to the police as investigation continued.

GNA

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news 2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the...

2 hours ago

Occupants in Bawumia branded vehicle escape death Occupants in Bawumia branded vehicle escape death

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Bawumia is Ghana’s best choice since Independence – Ahiagbah Election 2024: Bawumia is Ghana’s best choice since Independence – Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama promises to resume work on Asesewa water project if elected Election 2024: Mahama promises to resume work on Asesewa water project if electe...

2 hours ago

My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong

2 hours ago

Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr. Sharif Khalid Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr...

4 hours ago

IMANI Africa Founder, Franklin Cudjoe Inflation is high but Bank of Ghana is worshiping expensive building with Bawumi...

4 hours ago

Late Ghana Freedom Party Flagbearer Akua Donkor[left] and Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa 2024 Polls: Late Akua Donkor’s votes will be counted as rejected ballots — EC

4 hours ago

Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Alleged kidnappers of Emirates Airlines Manager will be arrested to face justice...

4 hours ago

Police rescue Emirates Airlines Manager after alleged kidnapping Police rescue Emirates Airlines Manager after alleged kidnapping

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line