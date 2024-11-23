Occupants in Bawumia branded vehicle escape death

Five supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Jaman North Constituency narrowly escaped death when a pickup vehicle in which they were traveling caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

The supporters were on their way from Sampa, the constituency capital to Seketia for a house-to-house political campaign, when the incident happened.

No casualty was reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown for now.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA), however gathered that the Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia “it is possible” branded pick-up vehicle fitted with a public address system, a generator set and other values of the occupants including their mobiles phones and monies were burnt beyond repairs.

Mr Emmanuel Frempa Amponsah, an NPP polling agent and one of the occupants of the vehicle told the GNA they detected smoke from the backside of the vehicle while they were on their way to Seketia.

He said the driver of the vehicle parked along the stretch to find out the cause of the smoke, adding that the vehicle caught fire immediately they got out of it, burning everything. .

Mr Amponsah said the party had since reported the incident to the police as investigation continued.

