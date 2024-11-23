Simiw Chief cautions residents as Cholera outbreak hits Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality

A cholera outbreak has been confirmed in parts of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality, raising significant public health concerns.

Reports indicate that one person may have died in Essiam, a community within the municipality, due to the outbreak. A health officer in the area has noted a rise in patients presenting symptoms consistent with cholera, including diarrhea, vomiting, and severe dehydration.

In response, some communities, such as Simiw, have implemented strict preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease. Nana Kwamena Nguandoh IV, the chief of Simiw, issued an urgent directive on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, instructing residents to immediately stop using water from the Suriwe River, which is suspected to be contaminated and potentially linked to the outbreak.

In a public statement, Nana Nguandoh reassured residents of his commitment to their safety, announcing arrangements to provide free and safe drinking water for the community. "This measure is necessary to protect the health and safety of our community," he stated.

Local authorities and health officials continue to monitor the situation and work towards containing the outbreak to prevent further loss of life.

Below is the chief's statement:

Subject: Outbreak of Cholera and Safety measures

"Dear Residents,

It has come to my attention through reliable sources that there is a confirmed outbreak of cholera in our community. Additionally, the Suriwe River has been identified as contaminated and poses a significant health risk.

As a precautionary measure, I am requesting all residents to immediately stop drinking, cooking with, or using water from the Suriwe River until further notice. In light of this situation, I am making urgent arrangements to provide free, safe water for the entire community.

This provision will remain in place until the matter is fully resolved.

I assure you that I am in constant communication with the relevant authorities, including the Ghana Water Company, Ghana Health Services, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Assembly.

Together, we are working to address this situation promptly and effectively to ensure the health and safety of everyone in Simiw.

I urge all residents to take this advisory seriously and to report any suspected cholera symptoms—such as diarrhea, vomiting, and severe dehydration—to the nearest health facility immediately. Let us remain united and vigilant as we navigate this challenge. Your cooperation is deeply appreciated.

Thank you.

Signed,

Nana Kwamena Nguandoh IV,

Simiw Chief and Adontenehene of Edina Traditional Area