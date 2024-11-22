Election 2024: I'll walk naked from Sunyani to Dormaa-Ahenkro if NDC loses December 7 polls — NDC Organiser

Mr. Mustapha Omar Copson, the Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed strong confidence in the party’s prospects for victory in the 2024 elections.

He argued that the NDC manifesto gives the party a decisive edge in securing the polls.

He promises to walk naked from Sunyani to Dormaa-Ahenkro, a distance of approximately 80.7 kilometers, if the NDC fails to win the December 7 2024 elections.

"In fact, we have secured the election victory in the presidential ballot in advance, and by a wider margin. That win will confound the New Patriotic Party (NPP)," Mr. Copson asserted.

He added, “The majority of the electorate now understand and have placed their hopes in the content of the NDC’s 2024 manifesto.”

Speaking to the media in Sunyani, Mr. Copson highlighted the party’s efforts during its campaign, stating that they had effectively marketed their economic policies and social intervention programs to the public.

“Responses and feedback from the electorate indicate that the NDC and its 2024 flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, are poised to win both the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections,” he said.

Mr. Copson pointed out that the party’s proposed 24-hour economy policy had resonated strongly with younger voters, a significant portion of the population. Similarly, the establishment of a Women’s Bank policy, championed by the party’s flagbearer, had appealed to women voters, further boosting the party's support.

“In light of this, the electorate have conveyed that they feel they toyed with their lives when they voted for the NPP in the 2016 and 2020 elections. They are determined not to repeat those mistakes this time,” Mr. Copson stated.

He, however, urged the NDC to remain vigilant and intensify their campaign efforts. “If we are winning, then we must win with an overwhelming victory to leave no doubt in our opponent’s minds,” he stressed.

He concluded by saying, “With such a landslide victory, the NPP will realize that they cannot take Ghanaian voters for granted anymore, especially after plunging the nation into this economic mess.”