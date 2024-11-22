Learn different skills online, it's faster and cheaper - Rotimi Onadipe

Rotimi Onadipe, a prominent advocate for online safety and publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, has called on internet users to leverage the wealth of opportunities available online to learn new skills.

He emphasized that online learning is both fast and cost-effective.

Onadipe made the appeal on Saturday during the 133rd edition of his weekly cyber security awareness program held at the Internet Safety Magazine office in Ibadan, Oyo State.

"Several opportunities are available on the internet for users to learn different skills at little to no cost," Onadipe stated.

He highlighted how accessible online skill acquisition could help alleviate economic challenges and reduce unemployment rates. "If many internet users are aware that they can learn different skills free on the internet, they will not be complaining about economic hardship or unemployment because they will be making a lot of money through the internet without paying for office space, advert, or workers' salaries," he said.

Onadipe urged internet users to explore skills such as software development, graphic design, catering, bead making, shoemaking, tailoring, interior decoration, body decoration, musical instrument playing, skit making, barbing, and hairdressing. He stressed that these skills are cheaper and faster to learn online.

"We can reduce the unemployment rate in the country if many people can learn skills online instead of wasting their time online without adding to their source of income," Onadipe added.

Acknowledging the economic difficulties faced by many, he encouraged proactive action to mitigate the impact. "We have a very important role to play in making sure economic hardship doesn't have a negative impact on us. Let's tap into the opportunities that are available on the internet by learning different skills online for the purpose of making profit," he concluded.