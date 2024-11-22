ModernGhana logo
Tema-Mpakadan Railway line to be recognized by Guinness World Records — Peter Amenu

  Fri, 22 Nov 2024
The Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amenu has announced that the Tema- Mpakadan Standard Guage Railway Line is going into the Guinness World Records.

He said “As a result of the construction of the Senchi Bridge, a significant engineering achievement is being awarded by the Guinness Book of Records’’.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Tema- Mpakadan Standard Guage Railway Line and the Multiple Diesel Units (DMU), the Railway Minister lauded President Akufo-Addo for the project, which has earned global recognition.

He mentioned that the Tema- Mpakadan Standard Guage Railway Line was funded by the Exim Bank l with an amount of 447 million.

The Minister revealed that many projects have been completed by the government under the Ministry of Railway Development.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to making the railway sector a vibrant one.

-Happyghana.com

