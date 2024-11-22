ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 22 Nov 2024 Headlines

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam will be my Finance Minister — Bawumia declares

  Fri, 22 Nov 2024
Dr Mohammed Amin Adam will be my Finance Minister — Bawumia declares

Vice President of Ghana who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency who doubles as the Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, will be retained at the Finance Ministry when he is elected president come December 7.

According to the NPP Flagbearer, the Karaga MP has demonstrated that he is competent and one of the best Finance Minister Ghana has witnessed.

“He is one of the best Finance Ministers we have had in the country. I am going to retain him when I become President not because he is from the north but because he is competent and has proven his capabilities,” he noted.

He made these statements at Tolon radio when he visited the Tolon constituency as part of his tour of the Northern region.

Dr. Bawumia called on Ghanaian voters to reject former President John Dramani Mahama who has become president before but could not solve the problems of the country and was voted out.

“When you vote for me I will work for you for 8 years but Mahama will work for only 4 years. I have initiated 33 policies as vice president but when you ask Mahama he cannot mention even 1 policy he has initiated as vice president and so I am the best choice for the country to continue with the good works of the NPP,” he stated.

He noted that the NPP government has positively impacted the lives of Ghanaians with developmental policies across the country and urged Ghanaians to vote massively for the NPP to break the 8 and continue with the transformation agenda for the betterment of Ghanaians.

-MyNewsGH

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang donates to Tamale orphanage to mark her 73rd birthday Prof. Opoku-Agyemang donates to Tamale orphanage to mark her 73rd birthday

41 minutes ago

Eric Adjei Eric Adjei petitions CID to arrest Wontumi radio host for spreading election fal...

50 minutes ago

Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor Resurgence of Bawku conflict government-generated — Martin Amidu

1 hour ago

Emirates Airlines Manager kidnapped near Spintex Road Emirates Airlines Manager kidnapped near Spintex Road

1 hour ago

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam will be my Finance Minister — Bawumia declares Dr Mohammed Amin Adam will be my Finance Minister — Bawumia declares

1 hour ago

Alan Kyerematen has proven he never loved NPP — Wontumi Alan Kyerematen has proven he never loved NPP — Wontumi

1 hour ago

I’ve revived Ghana’s railway sector to fulfill our promise– Akufo-Addo I’ve revived Ghana’s railway sector to fulfill our promise– Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Afenyo-Markin writes to Speaker Bagbin to recall parliament for emergency sittin...

1 hour ago

Nana Ahenekro Sei-Poku IV Election 2024: Choose peace over war — Otumfuo's uncle advice political leaders ...

2 hours ago

Armed robbers attack Forex Bureau in Lapaz, vanish under mysterious circumstances Armed robbers attack Forex Bureau in Lapaz, vanish under mysterious circumstance...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line