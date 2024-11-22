Dr Mohammed Amin Adam will be my Finance Minister — Bawumia declares

Vice President of Ghana who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency who doubles as the Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, will be retained at the Finance Ministry when he is elected president come December 7.

According to the NPP Flagbearer, the Karaga MP has demonstrated that he is competent and one of the best Finance Minister Ghana has witnessed.

“He is one of the best Finance Ministers we have had in the country. I am going to retain him when I become President not because he is from the north but because he is competent and has proven his capabilities,” he noted.

He made these statements at Tolon radio when he visited the Tolon constituency as part of his tour of the Northern region.

Dr. Bawumia called on Ghanaian voters to reject former President John Dramani Mahama who has become president before but could not solve the problems of the country and was voted out.

“When you vote for me I will work for you for 8 years but Mahama will work for only 4 years. I have initiated 33 policies as vice president but when you ask Mahama he cannot mention even 1 policy he has initiated as vice president and so I am the best choice for the country to continue with the good works of the NPP,” he stated.

He noted that the NPP government has positively impacted the lives of Ghanaians with developmental policies across the country and urged Ghanaians to vote massively for the NPP to break the 8 and continue with the transformation agenda for the betterment of Ghanaians.

-MyNewsGH