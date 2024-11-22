"Let your service reflect the highest ideals of our armed forces" — Akufo-Addo urges Soldiers

President Akufo-Addo has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to maintain professionalism, neutrality, and ensure the safety and security of all citizens during the December 7 elections

“Let your service reflect the highest ideals of our armed forces,” he advised.

Addressing a graduation ceremony of the Ghana Military Academy at Teshie, in Accra, the President underscored the critical role the officers played in safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation.

The graduation parade for short services commission and special duties intake 61, had 73 cadets being commissioned as officers under the supervision of the Commander-in-Chief of the GAF.

The President said the right to free and fair elections was non-negotiable.

“I am committed to ensuring that the will of the people prevails in every election,” he emphasised, reassuring Ghanaians that “our democracy will remain steadfast and unshaken”.

"Safeguarding the nation's peace was a sacred trust," he noted.

President Akufo-Addo pledged to transition from office with utmost respect for democratic processes, emphasizing his commitment to fostering the rule of law and ensuring a peaceful transfer of power.

“No ambitions of any politician or political party will ever compromise the peace and stability that we as a nation have worked so hard to build and enjoy,” he cautioned.

The President praised the Military Academy for setting high standards in training military officers, acknowledging its success in producing capable personnel who are well-suited for service over the years.

GNA