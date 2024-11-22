Alan Kyerematen has proven he never loved NPP — Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Wontumi has indicated that Alan Kyerematen has proven he never loved the NPP.

According to him, if the former Trades Minister after all the benefits he has earned from the political party can go on to attack their statesman, John Agyekum Kufour, then he clearly had no love for the political party and Kufour who have him several opportunities.

Wontumi was speaking at a press conference when he made this known.

"Alan Kyerematen has proven that he never loved the NPP. After benefiting greatly from the party, you stab the party and the man who held your hand in the back,” he said.

"If you can be influenced by Mahama to insult the venerable Kufour then this is a shame. It is sad that someone can help another person, someone can come and serve the people of Ghana, then you turn around to insult. You formed your party to help us reduce our votes but the Asante has spoken.

"We urge the people of the Ashanti Kingdom to step out and vote massively for the NPP. Mahama has said himself that it is not possible for a president to do anything meaningful in four years,” he said.

