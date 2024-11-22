ModernGhana logo
Afenyo-Markin writes to Speaker Bagbin to recall parliament for emergency sitting

Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-MarkinMajority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has formally requested the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, to recall the House for an emergency sitting.

The Majority Leader cited parliamentary orders and constitutional provisions to justify the urgency of the recall. According to Order 57(3), the Speaker may summon Parliament at any date or time before or after an adjournment. Furthermore, Order 58(4) allows for the waiver of the 14-day notice requirement in cases of emergencies.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin proposed November 28 and 29, as the dates for the emergency sitting, ensuring that Members of Parliament could return to their constituencies over the weekend to continue their election campaigns.

In a memo addressed to the Speaker, Afenyo-Markin emphasised the need for Parliament to address critical national matters despite the heightened political activities ahead of the December 7 elections.

The Majority Leader’s call follows pressing government business requiring immediate parliamentary attention. Key items on the agenda include approval of tax exemptions for designated beneficiaries under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) program to drive industrial growth and economic transformation, consideration of the President’s nominations for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court, and ratification of a mining lease agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Ashanti Bauxite Company Limited for the exploration of bauxite among other things.

In his memo, Afenyo-Markin highlighted the importance of demonstrating bipartisan commitment to Ghana’s progress. He urged Parliament to seize this opportunity to reinforce national unity and institutional stability, even as the country approaches the 2024 general elections.

“Reconvening Parliament at this juncture would send a powerful message of national unity and institutional stability. It would demonstrate that, even as we approach the peak of the electoral season, Parliament remains steadfast in its constitutional duties and committed to advancing the national interest through bipartisan cooperation,” the memo stated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
