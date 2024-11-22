ModernGhana logo
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang donates to Tamale orphanage to mark her 73rd birthday

By Reporter
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday, marked her birthday by making a donation of food items and cash to the Nyohini Children's Home at Yipala in Tamale.

The food items included bags of rice, cooking oil, biscuits, soft drinks, toiletries and GHC10,000 to support the orphanage home.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is on a campaign tour of the Northern Region, urged the managers of the orphanage to continue taking good care of the children. She pledged her continuous support for the orphanage.

For her part, the manager of the Nyohini Children's Home commended Prof. OpokuAgyemang for the donation and wished her well as she celebrates her birthday.

She also urged others to emulate the kind gesture of the vice presidential candidate of the NDC.

As part of the birthday celebration, a similar donation was made on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s behalf in the Central Region.

