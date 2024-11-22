ModernGhana logo
When humanity lies to humans

Feature Article When humanity lies to humans
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

On November 21st, 2024 the ICC in Den Hague issued an arrest warrant against PM Benjamin Netanyahu, his former Defense Secretary Gallant, and a dead Hamas leader. US President Joe Biden strongly condemned the ICC's decision so the PM of Israel. The USA is not a signatory to the ICC but previously welcomed arrest warrants in their interest like for the former War Lords in Yugoslavia or against President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The USA tortures prisoners in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and claims cases of torture in Iraq during their "Find the weapons of mass destruction" war caused by the US soldiers to be punished by their military justice system.

South Africa as a proxy of Russia and China to target indirectly the USA brought forth the Israel-Hamas war to the ICC asking to punish the leadership of Israel for crimes against humanity and war. SA has not taken ICC actions against crimes in Russia, China, Tibet, ex-Yugoslavia, the Genocide in Rwanda, or war in Sudan, Congo, and Somalia to mention a few.

The USA claims as a world police to defend American and Western values and interests. European countries have diverse and controversial views on the US claims as not being in their interests. American values of humanity are European values imported from the first settlers as no values originate from American soil.

US President Joe Biden like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz jumped on October 7th, 2023 to defend Israel and voiced the right of Israel to self-defense. Intentionally for political gains did they and others not publically and balanced ask the question of whether or not the strike by Hamas could have been avoided in the first place by having enforced the 1993 Oslo Agreement signed under the watch of ex-US president Bill Clinton in Washington D.C., a two-state solution, not decided for Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel and legitimate lands taken from the Palestinians illegally by Jewish settlers.

Internally the USA is politically, culturally, and socially very divided. Some ethnic groups have more influence than others. The USA did not compensate the families of slaves, or people for wars in Asia or the Arab world.

A country that uses values to taste from foreign countries without moral strength internally lies to man with the face of humanity.

