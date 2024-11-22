ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Right to free and fair 2024 elections non-negotiable — Akufo-Addo

Headlines President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
FRI, 22 NOV 2024
President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the sanctity of Ghana’s democratic process.

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony for the Short Service Commission and Special Intake at the Ghana Military Academy, the President emphasized the importance of safeguarding peace and stability as Ghana prepares to go to the polls in two weeks.

“No ambitions of any politician or political party will ever compromise the peace and stability that we as a nation have worked so hard to build and enjoy.

“The right to free and fair elections is non-negotiable, and I’m committed to ensuring that the will of the people prevails in every election,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He called on the armed forces to discharge their duties with professionalism and neutrality during the electoral period, urging them to prioritize the safety and security of all citizens.

“I urge you to discharge your duties with professionalism and neutrality, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo further underscored his dedication to preserving Ghana’s democratic legacy, vowing to transition from office with respect for the country’s democratic processes.

“The peace of Ghana is a sacred trust. And as I transition from office, I’ll do so with the utmost respect for our democratic processes, safeguarding the future of Ghana for generations to come,” he assured.

