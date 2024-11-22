ModernGhana logo
Trust Bawumia at your wan risk, he is nothing but a deceiver – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Politics Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
FRI, 22 NOV 2024
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has strongly criticized New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, urging Ghanaians to be cautious ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Starr FM, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah described Dr. Bawumia as a "deceiver," insisting he has failed to deliver on promises made during his tenure as Vice President.

"Trust Bawumia at your own risk, he is nothing but a deceiver," Afriyie Ankrah said, warning voters against putting their trust in the NPP’s presidential candidate.

The former NDC Director of Elections further argued that the ruling NPP government has fallen short of addressing Ghana’s pressing challenges and called on the electorate to reject Dr. Bawumia and his false promises.

Afriyie Ankrah emphasised the NDC's commitment to peaceful elections but outlined conditions for signing a peace pact ahead of the polls.

According to him, the NDC will only commit to such an agreement if key stakeholders like the Ghana Police Service, Electoral Commission, and Ghana Armed Forces are also signatories.

“NDC will only sign a peace pact if the Police, Electoral Commission and Ghana Armed Forces will sign as well,” he stressed, calling for broader accountability in ensuring peaceful elections.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

