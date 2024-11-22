Ghanaians call on government to combat climate change with the help of developed countries

A majority of Ghanaians who are aware of climate change say developed countries should join and support Ghana’s government in taking decisive steps to address the crisis, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

While fewer than half of Ghanaians say they have heard of climate change, most climate-change-aware citizens demand that Ghana’s government act now to limit climate change, even at significant economic cost. But they also insist that developed countries – the primary drivers of climate change – step up and provide crucial funding to help Ghana cover the costs of preparing for and responding to the negative impacts of climate change.

A significant number of Ghanaians report that climate change is already making their lives worse, attributing the crisis to a combination of human activity and natural processes.

In addition to strong calls for action from developed nations and the government, citizens endorse policies such as investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, promoting wind and solar technologies, and pressuring developed countries to provide resources to support Ghanaians affected by changing weather patterns and environmental degradation.

Key findings

Fewer than half (46%) of Ghanaians say they have heard of climate change (Figure 1).

Among those who have heard of climate change: Seven in 10 (69%) say it is making life in Ghana worse, a 9-percentage-point increase compared to 2022 (60%) (Figure 2). Three-fourths blame climate change on human activity (66%) or on a combination of human activity and natural processes (10%) (Figure 3). Seven in 10 (71%) say the government must take immediate action to limit climate change, “even if it is expensive or causes some job losses or other harm to our economy.” And three-quarters call for climate action by developed countries (76%), including by providing climate aid to Ghana (75%) (Figure 4).

Among all respondents, majorities express support for government policies to respond to changes in climate, including infrastructure investment (79%), investing in wind and solar technologies (69%), placing pressure on developed countries for climate aid (61%), and banning tree cutting for firewood or charcoal (52%). Fewer than half urge the government to promote the use of electric taxis and buses (41%) and to require that households switch to cookstoves that use cleaner fuels (37%) (Figure 5).

Afrobarometer surveys

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life. Nine survey rounds in up to 42 countries have been completed since 1999. Round 10 were launched in January 2024. Afrobarometer’s national partners conduct face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice.

The Afrobarometer team in Ghana, led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, interviewed a nationally representative sample of 2,400 adult Ghanaians in August 2024. A sample of this size yields country-level results with a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Previous surveys were conducted in Ghana in 1999, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022.

Charts

Figure 1: Awareness of climate change | Ghana | 2017-2024

Respondents were asked: Have you heard about climate change, or haven’t you had the chance to hear about this yet?

Figure 2: Is climate change making life worse or better? | Ghana | 2024

Respondents who are aware of climate change were asked: Do you think climate change is making life in Ghana better or worse, or haven’t you heard enough to say? (Respondents who are not aware of climate change are excluded.)

Figure 3: Main causes of climate change| Ghana | 2024

Respondents who are aware of climate change were asked: Which of the following do you think is the main cause of climate, or haven’t you heard enough to say: Human activity, like cutting down forests, or burning fuel and other activities that pollute the atmosphere? Natural weather patterns or natural processes? (Respondents who had not heard of climate change are excluded.)

Figure 4: Who must act to limit climate change? | Ghana | 2024

Respondents who are aware of climate change were asked: For each of the following statements, please tell me whether you disagree or agree:

It is important for our government to take steps now to limit climate change in the future, even if it is expensive or causes some job losses or other harm to our economy.

It is important for rich or developed countries that have done the most to cause climate change to take steps now to limit climate change in the future, even if it is costly for those countries.

Rich or developed countries that have done the most to cause climate change have an obligation to help Ghana cover the costs of adapting and responding to the negative impacts of climate change.

(Respondents who had not heard of climate change are excluded.)

Figure 5: Views on policies in response to changing weather patterns | Ghana | 2024

Respondents were asked: There are many policies that our government could adopt in order to respond to changing weather patterns and environmental degradation. Please tell me whether you disagree or agree with each of the following options:

Make it illegal for people to cut down trees for firewood or charcoal, even if it means we have to pay more for other sources of energy.

Require everyone to switch to cookstoves that use cleaner fuels like electricity, gas, or propane, even if it means we have to pay more to cook our food.

Invest in improving infrastructure so our country can withstand more extreme floods and droughts.

Put more pressure on rich and developed countries to provide resources to help Ugandans who are affected by climate change or changes in weather conditions.

Promote the use of taxis and buses that run on electricity, even if that means we have to pay higher fares.

Invest in wind and solar technologies to generate electricity, even if it increases the price.