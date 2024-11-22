Election 2024: Choose peace over war — Otumfuo's uncle advice political leaders and citizens

The uncle of the Asantehene and Chief of Ahenekro in the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Nana Ahenekro Sei-Poku IV, has appealed to politicians and their followers to prioritize peace over conflict as the country approaches the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Addressing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency and his team during a courtesy visit to his palace in Ahenekro, Nana Ahenekro Sei-Poku IV expressed concern over the tension and fear surrounding the upcoming elections.

“There seems to be some sort of tension and fear hovering over the country as the general elections draw closer,” he observed.

He cautioned that no citizen, including elected presidents or parliamentarians, would be able to enjoy their political positions if the country were to descend into chaos or civil war.

He added, “Political antagonism which can escalate into violence and possibly civil war is not an option for any society or country, not even the developed ones. Look at South Sudan; that country has suffered and continues to suffer the consequences of politically motivated civil war. Not even their president has enjoyed the relative peace that existed before the outbreak of the conflict.”

Nana Ahenekro Sei-Poku IV lamented the devastating effects of war on the most vulnerable members of society, particularly the elderly, women, and children.

“Our country is still underdeveloped. Any form of disturbance before, during, or after this election will further retard the little progress we have made,” he emphasized.

The chief called on all political parties and citizens to exercise restraint and decorum in their campaigns as the elections draw near.

"Our community needs a development-oriented representative in Parliament and other political offices—not just politically branded individuals,” he stressed.

“Gone are the days when elections to office were based on party colors. Now, elections and political appointments should be about who can lead for the welfare and development of the people and society.”

Nana Ahenekro Sei-Poku IV urged political leaders, particularly those from the two major parties, to focus on sharing their development messages with the electorate and to ensure that voters can exercise their constitutional rights in a peaceful atmosphere.

In response, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Emmanuel Jackson Agumah, pledged his commitment to developing Ahenekro and the constituency at large. He also assured the chief of his party’s dedication to maintaining peace before, during, and after the elections.