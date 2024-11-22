Chris Arthur outlines vision for Agona West at NCCE Forum

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Mr. Chris Arthur, has presented his transformation agenda for the constituency, focusing on key areas such as education, health, roads, and youth empowerment.

Speaking at a forum organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Agona Swedru last Thursday, Mr. Arthur outlined his plans to improve the quality of life for residents of the Agona West Municipality.

The event was designed to provide a platform for parliamentary candidates contesting the December 7 General Elections to share their visions and policies with constituents. However, Mr. Arthur was the only candidate present, as the other two contenders—Mrs. Ernestina Ofori Dangbey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Independent candidate Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Morrison—were absent.

Focus on Development

Mr. Arthur used the opportunity to present a comprehensive blueprint for transforming Agona West.

On education, he pledged to expand access to quality education through infrastructure development, improved teacher welfare, and capacity building.

He praised President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the Free Senior High School policy, which he said had significantly increased the student population at Swedru Technical Institute from 317 to over 4,000.

He urged constituents to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia as President and for him as their Member of Parliament, promising to ensure sustainable progress in education within the constituency.

On youth employment, Mr. Arthur vowed to promote local industries and create skills development programs to improve living standards.

Regarding road infrastructure, he assured residents that he would collaborate with the Agona West Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to rehabilitate critical road networks, enhancing transportation and facilitating the smooth movement of goods and services.

On healthcare, he emphasized the need to improve quality healthcare delivery and enhance social services for the well-being of residents.

He also highlighted plans to promote entrepreneurship by fostering innovation and supporting businesses, particularly those led by women and young people.

Engaging the Constituents

Mr. Arthur fielded questions from attendees, including students, members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), teachers, artisans, and representatives from Christian and Muslim communities as well as civil society organizations.

He expressed gratitude to the NCCE’s Agona West Municipal Directorate for organizing the event, despite the absence of his competitors.

Acknowledging Party Leadership

The forum was attended by key NPP officials, including the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman, and the NPP Agona West Chairman, Alhaji Gibrine Tanko. Supporters from both the NPP and NDC also participated.

Mr. Arthur concluded by urging constituents to support his candidacy, pledging to deliver on his promises and foster sustainable development in Agona West.