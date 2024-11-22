ModernGhana logo
Roads Minister assures public of action on delayed road projects

By Margaret Adjeley Sosah, ISD II Contributor
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has stated that the ministry will improve road infrastructure despite challenges posed by the country’s debt exchange programme.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Flower Pot Interchange in Accra, he addressed public frustrations over stalled road projects, particularly the Tema-Aflao Road, assuring that immediate relief measures are being implemented.

The Minister acknowledged a viral video in which a concerned citizen lamented the poor state of the Tema-Aflao Road.

The video highlighted the struggles of commuters forced to wake up earlier to avoid traffic congestion and the disruptions faced by children trying to get to school on time.

He stated, “These difficulties are a direct result of delays in completing these critical projects due to challenges with our creditors under the debt exchange programme.”

He added that the ministry has activated its maintenance systems to address urgent road issues.

“A Mobile Maintenance Unit has been deployed to undertake targeted repairs on the Tema-Aflao Road in the coming days, with similar interventions planned for other stalled projects such as the Tema-Akosombo Road,” he said.

He also noted that asphalt overlay works had been completed at key locations, including the ground level of the Nungua Interchange and the PTC Interchange in Takoradi, to help ease the burden on motorists.

The Minister emphasised the need to complete these infrastructure projects for Ghana’s socio-economic development. He gave assurance that negotiations with development partners are ongoing to resolve funding delays and ensure the full completion of the projects.

“I urge you to remain patient and continue supporting us as we work together toward achieving this shared goal,” he said.

