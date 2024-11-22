Clean Team Ghana partners with Obuasi Assemblies to mark World Toilet Day

Clean Team Ghana has collaborated with the Obuasi East and Obuasi Municipal Assemblies to commemorate the 2024 World Toilet Day under the theme: “Sanitation for Peace.”

World Toilet Day, celebrated annually on November 19, aims to inspire action to address the global sanitation crisis, with this year’s focus on raising awareness about sanitation as a universal human right and advocating for access to hygienic and dignified sanitation services.

Speaking at the event, Abigail Aruna, CEO of Clean Team Ghana Limited, emphasized the critical role of sanitation and hygiene in fostering harmony within families, communities, and nations.

“Accessing safe and dignified sanitation is not just a basic human right; it is a foundation for health, well-being, dignity, equality, economic prosperity, and environmental protection,” she stated. Ms. Aruna expressed pride in her company’s contribution, noting: “We at Clean Team Ghana provide affordable and sustainable sanitation services to households, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas, ensuring access to clean and dignified toilets.”

She also called on governments, private sector players, and international partners to prioritize investments in sanitation infrastructure, stressing that such investments yield not only economic returns but also social and environmental benefits.

Fuseina Imoro, Municipal Environmental Officer for Obuasi West, highlighted the ongoing sanitation challenges in the area. According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, over 13,000 households in Obuasi lack their own toilets, resorting to open defecation, which causes water pollution, soil contamination, and disease outbreaks.

Ms. Imoro encouraged residents without toilets to engage Clean Team Ghana for affordable and accessible toilet solutions, stressing the importance of improving sanitation to protect public health and the environment.

On behalf of AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine, Economic Development Officer Daniel Arthur Bentum outlined the company’s contributions to improving sanitation in the region. He highlighted their 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan, which includes the construction of toilet facilities at Anyimadukrom and Anhwiam.

Additionally, he noted AGA’s commitment to sanitation through its "Keep Obuasi Clean Campaign," which has distributed over 20 skip bucket containers in Adansi over the past three years. The company has also provided five mechanized boreholes and is constructing three more in local communities.

Clean Team Ghana, a social enterprise operating in Kumasi and Obuasi, focuses on delivering affordable in-home sanitation services to low-income residents. Their offerings include container-based sanitation, bio-digester toilets, and waste processing, helping underserved populations achieve better sanitation, convenience, and dignity.

The event served as a reminder of the collective responsibility to prioritize sanitation as a critical factor in health, environmental protection, and community development.