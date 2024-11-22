ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs offer special prayers for Ghana

By Muhammed Faisel Mustapha || Contributor
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

The Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs, under the spiritual leadership of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has organized special prayers for a peaceful 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary election.

The event began with a Quran recitation, followed by prayers and supplications led by the National Chief Imam. It brought together Zongo and tribal chiefs from across the Greater Accra Region, who offered their prayers for national peace and unity.

Representatives of various security agencies were also present to provide advice to the youth and share insights on preparations for the elections. Political party representatives addressed the gathering, pledging their commitment to ensuring peace before, during, and after the polls.

The event aimed to promote harmony within Zongo communities, remind the youth of their role as peace ambassadors, and seek divine intervention for a smooth electoral process. Prayers were offered for presidential candidates, political parties, the Electoral Commission, security agencies, the media, and the entire nation.

In his address, the Greater Accra Moshie Chief and General Secretary of the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs, Naaba Sigiri, emphasized the importance of prayer for political party leaders. He revealed plans by the Council to reach out to district-level Zongo chiefs across the region, encouraging them to partner in promoting peace in their communities.

Naaba Sigiri urged chiefs to act as peace ambassadors and make their voices heard during social and religious gatherings. He also called on the National Chief Imam to inspire Imams to preach messages of peace during their sermons, educating the youth to reject violence and embrace harmony.

He appealed to politicians to prioritize moral values, keep God at the center of their activities, and be mindful of their words, emphasizing, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

The event served as a reminder of the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to safeguard Ghana's peace and stability during the electoral process.

