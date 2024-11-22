North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of allowing the distribution of expired rice to Senior High Schools (SHS) nationwide.

According to him, top FDA officials must be dismissed for their actions.

Ablakwa alleges that the FDA disregarded its own February 6 examination results, which flagged the rice as unfit for consumption due to high insect infestations and elevated fat acidity levels.

He claims the FDA facilitated the re-bagging and distribution of the rice, endangering the health of students.

He calls for an independent inquiry into the matter.

“Let’s have an independent inquiry into this matter. The FDA is complicit, and they have questions to answer. The top officials at the FDA must be fired,” Ablakwa demanded during an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on November 21, 2024.

The FDA, represented by its Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Joseph Yaw-Bernie, maintains that its decision was based on thorough testing.

Yaw-Bernie stated that analyses conducted by the FDA, the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and an accredited laboratory in India confirmed the rice was still safe for consumption.

“The best-before date has been extended to April, not December as requested by the manufacturer. It was still safe. The issue at stake was the quality, and the three laboratories confirmed the quality of the rice,” Yaw-Bernie explained.

Despite the FDA’s assurances, Ablakwa questioned why the re-bagged rice did not display the updated expiry date, leaving school officials unaware of its extended best-before date.

“Why didn’t they state it on the re-bagged rice that it is approved until April 2024, so that the headmasters and matrons would know?” Ablakwa queried.

He further expressed concern about the potential of the rice to be consumed even long after the revised best-before date, posing additional risks.

Ablakwa accused the FDA of bowing to external pressure, allowing the expired rice to be distributed despite its original findings.

“You have an institution that is complicit. They didn’t make sure that the rice was destroyed. They were arm-twisted to change the results to allow this company, which appears untouchable, to pay only part of its fine and avoid prosecution as required by law,” Ablakwa alleged.