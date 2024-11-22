Like Akufo-Addo, Kufour abandoned Alan Cash

Before former President Kufour exited office in 2009, the NPP fraternity including external observers believed that Kufour’s favorite Presidential candidate then was his former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kojo Kyeremanteng (aka Alan Cash) over the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a leaked tape of Kufour admonishing the NPP delegates then, he intimated that the NPP needed someone who was calm (presumably Alan Cash) but not a Presidential candidate full of tension, which suggested he was indirectly pointing fingers at the current President Akufo-Addo in favor of Alan then. Per rumours of seniority debate and internal NPP maneuvers, Akufo-Addo won those 3 NPP Presidential races after Kufour was done and gone.

However, after Akufo-Addo’s lost in the national elections twice to former President Mahama of the NDC and was third time lucky to be President, Alan was also made a Trade and Industry Minister again and he appeared loyal to Akufo-Addo until the NPP decided again to elect their next Presidential candidate after Akudo-Addo.

According to the unspoken tradition of the NPP as an ‘Akan Party’, Alan Cash was tipped to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo since he stood taller than other Presidential candidates including the current Vice President, Dr. Bawumia for contesting Akufo-Addo and taking second place.

Following Alan Cash’s resignation as the Trade and Industry Minister to contest for the Fladbearer of the NPP for the 2024 general elections, it was evidently clear that the sitting President Akufo-Addo abandoned Alan Cash and rooted for Dr. Bawumia, who won the Flagbearer race convincingly on November 4, 2023.

Alan’s miserable defeat to the established Presidential Candidate, Dr. Bawumia led to his resignation from the NPP Party to contest in the 2024 general elections as an Independent Presidential Candidate with his ‘Butterfly Movement’.

Before making this serious political decision to go Independent, Alan Cash enumerated several underhand dealings to favor Dr. Bawumia. It was also strongly believed that Alan Cash suffered apparent abandonment from President Akufo-Addo due to the former belonging to the ‘Kufour faction’. Alan was visibly pained by this betrayal from President Akufo-Addo for favoring the Vice President.

In all the troubles in the NPP Presidential campaigns then, former President Kufour was not publicly heard on the above enumerated concerns of Alan coupled with countless corruption scandals and economic mismanagement by his own NPP government till date.

It was least expected that the visibly quiet former President Kufour would endorse Dr. Bawumia rather than Alan Cash who has been perceived to be in his faction a long time ago.

The strong response of embittered Alan Cash regarding his disappointment and shock over Kufour’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia was understandable. It was not only Alan Cash who was highly disappointed by Kufour’s endorsement of Bawumia but also his followers as well as many well-meaning Ghanaians were disappointed, considering the glaring failures of this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime.

Both Kufour and Akufo-Addo have abandoned Alan in the middle of the sea of his Presidential ambition and caused an emotional whirl of reactions from him in the public space. There are indeed interesting times ahead in the NPP as Ghana inches closer to the crucial December 7 general elections.

It is obviously too late for Alan Cash to absolve himself from the NPP’s mess that he and this current regime have caused. No matter how painful it is to Alan Cash about Kufour’s endorsement of Bawumia over him now, na who cause ahm?

The Presidential ambition of Dr. Bawumia will not also see the light of day because majority of Ghanaians will reject him and massively vote for more experienced and visionary former President Mahama in the upcoming general elections to clean up the mess this current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime has created.