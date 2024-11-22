Africa must adopt coordinated efforts to eliminate Cervical Cancer – Report

The Africa region must intensify and coordinate efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the World Health Organization’s (WHO) strategy for eliminating cervical cancer by 2030.

"Meeting our agreed global and regional targets, especially in the African Region, requires targeted approaches to the 90-70-90 targets by 2030," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, and Dr. Daniel Dulitzky, Regional Director for Human Development at the World Bank, in a report outlining a bold vision for eliminating cervical cancer in the region.

The WHO target aims for 90 percent of girls to be fully vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of cervical cancer, by age 15; for 70 percent of women to be screened using a high-performance test by age 35 and again by age 45; and for 90 percent of women with precancerous lesions or cervical disease to receive treatment, including palliative care.

Titled "Advancing the Cervical Cancer Elimination Agenda in the African Region," the report was made available to the Communicate for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Ghana. In response to the report, CDA Consult and Lifeline Haven Company Limited have launched a nationwide, five-year free HPV vaccination advocacy campaign to scale up prevention, detection, and treatment efforts to eliminate cervical cancer in Ghana.

This anti-cervical cancer advocacy campaign seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of cervical cancer and calls for a concerted effort to tackle the issue. The report was released in conjunction with the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action, which highlights global and local events raising awareness about this preventable cancer and the opportunity to end it.

On November 17, 2020, WHO Member States approved a Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer as a Public Health Problem. According to the report, Africa is beginning to lay the foundations to achieve this vision of elimination by 2030. The global strategy focuses on three key pillars: vaccination, screening, and treatment, with clear targets for each pillar to be met by 2030 to ensure elimination in line with the WHO 90-70-90 targets.

The report also acknowledges WHO’s updated recommendation for a single-dose HPV vaccine and simplified screening and treatment methods, which could help overcome barriers to implementing this strategy.

“This is particularly important in Africa, where most countries bear the highest burden of cervical cancer and access to screening and treatment is still limited,” the report stated.

In November 2023, the WHO Africa Regional Immunization Technical Advisory Group (RITAG) urged African countries to adopt a single-dose schedule for the HPV vaccine, in line with WHO's 2022 recommendation.

As part of the commemoration in Ghana, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, said the group has rolled out an extensive advocacy campaign to combat cervical cancer in the country. He noted that the local advocacy aims to draw global attention to the slow pace of achieving the 2030 target and the need to accelerate efforts.

Mr. Ameyibor emphasized the importance of early detection through screening as a critical component of cervical cancer elimination. He called for widespread education and awareness on prevention, stressing that CDA Consult is rallying stakeholders to push for a relentless national advocacy campaign against cervical cancer.

He added that CDA Consult aims to bring together health professionals, human rights advocates, gender activists, religious groups, and communication practitioners to embark on a new model of advocacy. While acknowledging the progress made in spreading awareness, he noted, "As we approach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for cervical cancer eradication, we need to scale up our efforts through a comprehensive national action involving both state and non-state actors."

Mr. Ameyibor emphasized the need for a holistic and sustained national approach to reduce cervical cancer in Ghana, highlighting that the disease is preventable with a multifaceted approach that includes policy interventions, public education, empowerment of health professionals, and encouraging women to undergo cervical cancer screening.

The CDA Consult Change Paradigm Campaign is based on four pillars: free HPV vaccination, scaling up prevention efforts, encouraging early detection through screening, and supporting treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana by 2030.

Dr. Lawrence Kumi, CEO of Caritas Christi Hospital, which has joined CDA Consult’s nationwide anti-cervical cancer advocacy campaign, emphasized that widespread HPV vaccination could lead to herd immunity, protecting those who are unvaccinated or have weakened immune systems. He pointed out that preventing HPV-related diseases would also reduce healthcare costs in the long term.

Dr. Kumi, who is also the Medical Director of Caritas Christi Hospital, stressed that making HPV vaccination free could significantly increase vaccination rates, especially among underserved populations, and reduce health disparities by ensuring equal access to vaccination for all, ultimately offering protection to vulnerable groups.