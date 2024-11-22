ModernGhana logo
Bloomberg research reveals significant underreporting of road crash deaths in Ghana

  Fri, 22 Nov 2024
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

A study by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) has revealed that road crash fatalities in Ghana may be 200% higher than reported by the Ghana Police Service and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

According to BIGRS, limitations in resources and challenges in tracking victims through hospitals and mortuaries contribute to this discrepancy, rather than intentional underreporting by these institutions.

The findings were shared at a road safety workshop for journalists on speed management and helmet standards, organized by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) in Kumasi.

Speaking to Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwah, BIGRS Communications Officer Mavis Obeng Mensah explained that their research involved cross-checking data from hospital facilities and mortuaries in Accra and Kumasi with figures provided by the police and NRSA.

They discovered that fatalities were significantly underreported, with their data showing a 200% increase over official figures.

Ms. Obeng Mensah urged the government to prioritize road safety by increasing funding for institutions like the police and NRSA to enhance data collection and educational efforts.

Enock Jengre, Programme Officer for the LRC, highlighted that the journalism training aimed to deepen reporters' understanding of road safety issues and encourage them to advocate for safer transportation practices.

He underscored the importance of wearing standard helmets designed for Ghana's roads and climate, stressing that informed journalism can play a vital role in promoting public awareness about road safety.

-Classfmonline

