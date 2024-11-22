Macron's criticism of Haiti leaders sparks diplomatic row with former colony

Haiti has summoned France's ambassador following remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron who was filmed calling the country's leaders "completely stupid". Macron's comments have sparked particular outrage in the former French colony.

Ambassador Antoine Michon faced Haiti's foreign minister on Thursday over what officials called "unfriendly and inappropriate" comments made by Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil.

Macron was caught on camera criticising the Caribbean country's decision to oust the prime minister earlier this month.

"Frankly, it's the Haitians who have destroyed Haiti by letting in drug trafficking," he said while speaking to a bystander about Haiti's political and humanitarian crisis.

"They are completely dumb, they should never have fired him," he added, describing the former prime minister as "great".

The comments referred to Garry Conille, who was removed on 10 November after five months in office amid worsening gang warfare. He was replaced by entrepreneur and former senate candidate Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

Haiti's transitional presidential council expressed "indignation at what it considers unfriendly and inappropriate remarks which ought to be rectified" in a statement seen by France's AFP news agency.

The council said it would file a formal protest with France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the French ambassador acknowledged the remarks were "unfortunate", the Haitian Foreign Ministry said.

Speaking later in Chile, Macron appeared to moderate his position. "France will never turn its face from a crisis ... There will never be a double standard in face of tragedy, be it in Haiti, Venezuela or at the gates of Europe," he said.

More than 700,000 people are displaced in Haiti, according to the UN

French-Haitian relations

France has a complex relationship with Haiti, which gained independence in 1804 after a successful slave revolt.

The country later paid France a "debt" for lost property – including slaves – that activists estimate at over $100 billion. Many believe this debt has contributed to Haiti's persistent economic and political struggles, with calls for reparations continuing today.

Haiti remains in crisis, with more than 700,000 people displaced by gang violence, according to the UN.

A history of violence: Haiti's revolution, collapse and descent into anarchy

The nation's leadership has been wracked by infighting and three members of the transitional presidential council – tasked with restoring security and paving the way for elections – have been accused of corruption. They remain in their posts.

France has pledged 4 million euros to a UN fund financing a deeply under-resourced security mission mandated to help restore security in Haiti, as well as funding for French and Creole classes for its troops.

The Haitian Foreign Ministry said Michon assured officials that France would remain committed to helping Haiti improve security and hold elections.

(with newswires)