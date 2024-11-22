ModernGhana logo
‘Commissioning projects days before elections ‘insult to voter intelligence’ – Prof Gyampo

FRI, 22 NOV 2024
Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has criticized the culture of commissioning projects in the last days of general elections.

The political scientist described it as an affront to the intelligence of the Ghanaian voter.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 21, Prof Gyampo argued that successive governments have employed this tactic in an attempt to sway voters, calling it a “punishable insult” to the electorate’s discernment.

“John Agyekum Kufuor reduced fuel prices during the 2008 runoff. John Mahama commissioned several projects just before the 2016 elections.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is also commissioning projects days before the 2024 elections. These are punishable insults to voter intelligence,” he wrote.

Prof Gyampo’s comments come on the heels of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commissioning of 80 educational projects on Thursday.

The President highlighted that these initiatives, part of his government’s efforts to improve education infrastructure, will bolster access to quality education across the country.

