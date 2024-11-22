It Is All a Question of Relativity and/or Relativism - Part 3

He may, naturally, not want to hear this - thus his rather dismissively cynical attempt to backhandedly write off those whom he describes as the “Spin Doctors” and “Spinmeisters” of the twice consecutively and seismically elected Akufo-Addo Administration. But the unvarnished fact still, incontrovertibly, remains that our “National, Official Corruption Soccer League Table” is heavily weighted in favor of the operatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who shamelessly appear to think self-righteously that they have an inalienable right of entitlement to thoroughly and literally plunder and pillage the collective resources of our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana in the spurious and the logically incongruous name of the faux-revolutionary mantra of “Probity, Accountability, Transparency and Justice,” while their main and most formidable political opponents of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), on the other hand, were required to prove themselves to the Heritage-Entitlement Membership of the late former Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-chaperoned “State-Capturing” Robber-Barons that, indeed, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Cabinet and Executive Operatives were not hellbent on or poised to cannibalizing, expropriating and privatizing State-Owned Landed and Real-Estate Properties in exactly the very same way and manner as had been done for at least Two Decades by the Rawlings-Tsikata Gang.

Which was the sort of logical and moral illegality that the Georgina Theodora Wood-presided Supreme Court of Ghana counseled the Atta-Mills and the “Mahama-Mated” ragtag regime of the National Democratic Congress against, in the historic Matter of the Mills-instigated Okudzeto-Ablakwa & Omane-Boamah v. Obetsebi-Lamptey, in which the longest-serving President of the Apex Court categorically observed that the plaintiffs brazenly and impudently and imprudently took the law into their own hands, when they flagrantly violated the tenets of Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution by cavalierly presuming to have the right to create two categories of citizenship in the country; and that the Atta-Mills-instigated plaintiffs reserved absolutely no such inalienable right under Ghana’s Fourth-Republican Constitution to hold forth or conduct themselves as such.

Of the aforementioned categories of citizenship illegally created by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood mentioned that a practically apparent First-Class category of citizenship had been created and allocated to the top leadership and the operatives and the rank-and-file membership of the National Democratic Congress, on the one hand and, on the other, a second discrete category of Second-Class citizenship having been created by the leadership of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress and apportioned to the leaders and the operatives of the main opposition New Patriotic Party and the rank-and-file membership of the latter Neoliberal, Free-Market Oriented Ideological and Political Establishment.

Ironically, it is rather the leadership of the “Corruption Copycat” New Patriotic Party whose veritably “Corrupt Role Models” among the vanguard ranks of the National Democratic Congress have made a routine habit of characterizing, rather quaintly and “grotesquely,” as “Property-Grabbing Democrats” and “Crony Capitalists.” And to be certain, the cavalier attempt by Critic Femi Akomolafe to characterize the phenomenal political upsurge of the now lame-duck President Akufo-Addo as an accidental alternative to a “hugely disappointing” President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama is absolutely nothing short of downright lurid and insufferably insulting, if also because not only had Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NADAA) “untouchably distinguished himself” as a key player in the previous John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-led government of the New Patriotic Party, especially with Nana Akufo-Addo’s historic crafting of the British-bequeathed Criminal Libel Law into the Repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, the architect of the latter “democracy-deepening” instrument of civilized postcolonial governance had long established his hitherto impeccable credentials as a firebrand, front-row Human Rights Lawyer and Activist of remarkable repute well before the emergence of Mr. John Mahama on the national political landscape.

Akufo-Addo also has a respectable pedigree in Modern Ghanaian Political Culture in ways and a manner that could not be creditably argued on behalf of both Messrs. Mahama and Nigeria’s Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. And while it is almost fairly accurate, at least in view of their common British Slavo-Colonial “Heritage,” nonetheless, it is an egregious and a tired mistake - regarding the latter word, I much prefer the Nigerian variation of “Miss-Take” - to casually presume the mirror-imaging of the patently discrete political cultures of both two “sister countries,” so-called.

There is also a general agreement on the fact of Nana Akufo-Addo’s having ingloriously “etched his name [among] the list of egocentric, egomaniacal and megalomaniacal misrulers of Africa.” But, of course, the unarguable fact also remains that it was not an irredeemably defeated Candidate Akufo-Addo who rather insolently and childishly demanded to be gifted the Official Residence of the Vice-President of Ghana as a National-Service Compensation for simply conceding defeat to his main political opponent in the wake of the December 2016 Presidential Election but, in fact, an Incumbent-President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama, the man who, in the playbook of Critic Femi Akomolafe is completely and totally bereft of pathological narcissism, egomania and egocentrism and may very well be Fourth-Republican Ghana’s most beloved and visionary and astute ruler.

Which, once again, is equally ironic, when one also reckons the fact that it was a “a pathologically egomaniacal” Nana Akufo-Addo who implemented the landmark Universally Fee-free Senior High, Technical, Vocational and STEM Education System that has benefited, at the last count, at least 7-million Ghanaian Youths as well as Hundreds and Thousands of Nigerian Youths and other young men and women from all over the ECOWAS Subregion and well beyond.

If even the Ghanaian leader whom the late former President Rawlings once described as damn too short and puny-statured to be voted “President of Ghana” deserves absolutely nothing at all, at least he is far and away better deserving of having a life-size statue erected in his name and honor than the immediate predecessor who did not complete a single cross-regional, national development project during the four-and-half years that Mr. Mahama literally collapsed more than half of Ghanaian business enterprises with Dumsor, and also literally and thievishly lifted some $72 million (USD) from the Treasury Vaults of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), comprising money belonging to hardworking Ghanaian retirees and actively engaged civil and public servants.

Now, doesn’t the preceding also tell Critic Akomolafe something morally instructive and sobering about the fact that a politician who continues to receive humongous Post-Presidential Retirement Emoluments and other Perks and Benefits, though he is actively and profligately engaged in Presidential Politics, may not be a viable and an acceptable governance and/or leadership alternative to a lame-duck and an imminently outgoing President Akufo-Addo?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

November 19, 2024

