Free SHS Program Is Not GIHOC, Gen. Mosquito!

It is absolutely nothing short of inexcusably insulting to the intelligence and the common sense of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens and voters for the State-Capturing National Chairman of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, to arrogantly insist on having his party stalwarts “review” the Akufo-Addo-implemented Universally Fee-Free Senior High, Technical, Vocational and STEM Education System, after the leadership of the faux-socialist, “Cash-and-Carry” ideologues of the same political establishment had fiercely and vehemently protested the progressive and the socioeconomic implementation of the same (See “No amount of twisting will change our commitment to review Free SHS Policy — Asiedu Nketia” Modernghana.com 11/11/24).

You see, it is plain oxymoronic for the anti-democratic and tyrannical Kingmaker of the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, to wit, former President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama, who publicly disparaged the very possibility of the establishment of a Universally Fee-Free SHS System, which he disdainfully claimed to be existent only in the hallucinogenic mind of a “crazy” politician like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to suddenly claim to have been “committed” to ensuring the qualitative upgrade of a social-intervention program that the kleptocratic leadership of the National Democratic Congress claimed to be a hoax and a strategically deceptive ploy that was being deviously and dastardly orchestrated by a politically desperate Candidate Akufo-Addo to score cheap political points.

Then also, this bizarre promise by Mr. Asiedu-Nketia to ensure the “qualitative upgrade” of the Fee-Free Senior High School System is a patent farce, because under the previous tandem Mills-Mahama-led National Democratic Congress-sponsored government, Ghana’s public school system was ranked among the very worst in the world by the Paris-based, prestigious United Nations-sponsored Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) between 2009-2017, when the Mills-Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Posse held the reins of Ghana’s governance.

During the afore-reference period, Ghana’s public school system ranked butt-naked last, as New Yorkers are wont to say, among the 145 countries surveyed by the OECD which, in effect, means that Ghana placed or was positioned at 145th out of the 145 countries surveyed. Which makes it all the more laughable for General Mosquito, as Mr. Asiedu-Nketia is also facetiously known, to be outrageously promising to upgrade the quality and the standard of both teaching and learning in the nation’s public schools, when even the Mahama and the late Vice-President Papa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur’s government could not even provide pupils in our elementary and middle or junior high schools with such cheap and basic learning tools and materials as slates, exercise books and pieces of chalk, as we all globally witnessed in the Akyem-Kukurantumi Episode with then Ghana’s Second Lady, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur.

Among the Akan-speaking Ghana’s Ethnic Majority, there is a maxim that tersely runs as follows: “If a Naked Person Promises You a Pair of Pants, You Just Simply Have to Listen to Their Name.” When it comes to the critical subject of the development and the upgrading of the quality of public education in the country, the entire leadership of the National Democratic Congress is decidedly Butt-Naked and seriously lacks any credibility. Their idea of the main objective and/or the purpose of a Senior High School Education, is to massively produce young men and women for the “Marriage Market,” as the Mills-Mahama-appointed Women, Children and Gender Protection Minister, Ms. Akua Sena Dansua, scandalously informed a visibly stunned nation at the time.

You also do not want the “corner-cutting” leaders of the National Democratic Congress to take over and characteristically hijack our public education system so that, once again, they could shortchange the destiny of our children and grandchildren by criminally reducing the standard duration of our Senior High School System from Four Years to Three Years, so that they could also significantly reduce our budgetary spending or expenditure by literally divvying up the “surplus” funds remaining from the originally budgeted money for the program among themselves. This is exactly what the recently retired Supreme Court Justice Jones M. Dotse meant, when the Hohoe native, from the Akufo-Addo-trimmed Old Volta Region described the leadership of the National Democratic Congress as pathologically corrupt politicians who were incorrigibly obsessed with “Creating, Looting and Sharing” the collective wealth and the resources of our country among themselves and their cronies.”

Which is precisely what the Imperial National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress undoubtedly means, when the superannuated graduate of the Senior-Staff College of the Ghana Armed Forces talks about the “Imperative Necessity” for the next National Democratic Congress’ government to “review” the Universally Fee-Free Senior High School System. Unfortunately for political Con-Artists like General Mosquito, today, the Akufo-Addo-implemented and the Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum-administered Universally Fee-Free Senior High School System is the very best of its kind in the entire ECOWAS Region, with Ghana Ranking Number Two on the Entire African Continent and directly and closely behind the Democratic Arab Republic of Tunisia.

Which simply means that when it comes to streamlining and/or significantly upgrading the Akufo-Addo-implemented Senior High, Technical, Vocational and STEM Education System, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party are the very best judges and “reviewers” of their own game-changing legacy program, and not the GIHOC DEMOLITION SQUAD of the STATE-CAPTURING and the PUBLIC-PROPERTY CANNIBALIZING and PRIVATIZING LEADERSHIP of the NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

November 11, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]