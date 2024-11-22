Former Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of targeting the Ashanti people and the Akan community with wild allegations of election rigging against the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show, Duncan dismissed claims by NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, who alleged that the NPP is plotting to rig the upcoming elections in the Ashanti Region with the help of Brigadier General Michael Opoku, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces.

At a press conference on November 19, 2024, Gyamfi accused Brigadier General Opoku of housing weapons, illegal ballot papers, and military gear in his Kumasi residence for the purported rigging scheme.

He called on security agencies and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene, citing concerns over peace in the region.

Duncan, however, labeled these claims as baseless and part of a calculated attempt to tarnish the reputation of Asantes.

“There is no iota of truth in it. It is not possible under our electoral system. What can Brigadier General Michael Opoku do to rig the elections?” Duncan asserted.

He argued that the allegations were not just targeted at the NPP but also aimed at defaming Brigadier General Opoku and, by extension, the Akan people.

“This is an Asante thing against Asante, and by extension, against Akan,” Duncan said, accusing the NDC of singling out Brigadier General Opoku for character assassination.

He further explained that it is routine for security agencies to take precautionary measures in preparation for elections, especially in flashpoint areas, and called on the public to disregard the NDC’s claims.

Duncan concluded by urging Ghanaians to recognize the political motives behind such accusations and support a peaceful electoral process.