The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of creeping to the Ashanti Region with fake ballot papers to validate their allegations of electoral malpractice against the NPP.

According to the NPP's Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, intelligence suggests that the NDC has dispatched a team of eight individuals armed with fake ballot papers and other materials to create a false narrative about election rigging.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Ahiagbah stated, “The NDC’s press conference earlier this week was a reaction to the frustration they face in executing their plot to create chaos in the Ashanti Region. They’ve realized the system is alert and ready to counter their evil plans.”

He continued, “Just last night, the NDC sent a team of eight people to the Ashanti Region with fake ballot papers and weapons. Their goal is to stage an incident, capture it on video, and use it to reinforce their baseless allegations of election rigging.”

Ahiagbah further alleged that the NDC’s plan includes orchestrating arrests of their operatives, followed by coordinated media coverage and a social media campaign to spread the staged incident.

“These actions are part of a calculated effort to manipulate public perception in the final days before the 2024 elections. Ghanaians should treat these claims with skepticism,” Ahiagbah added.

He assured the public that the security agencies are aware of these developments and are prepared to thwart any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.