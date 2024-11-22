The problem with most far-right politicos is that they are closet philandering males, who invariably happen to be either sexually incompetent and can't satisfy their wives, or simply can't get it up and seek solace in "bimboland," lol. That's why so many of them are filled with such hatred for people of colour - for whom they have penile envy, lol. Poor sods!

But let's get serious for a moment. The recent withdrawal of US Representative Matt Gaetz from consideration for the post of US Attorney General, due to allegations of sexual misconduct, including sex trafficking, is a stark reminder of the unholy trinity of politics: power, sex, and hypocrisy.

This phenomenon is not unique to the United States or the far-right. Scandals have rocked governments worldwide, from France's Dominique Strauss-Kahn to Australia's Barnaby Joyce, and India's MJ Akbar. The #MeToo movement has exposed misconduct globally, from Bollywood to Westminster.

In the US, Donald Trump's Access Hollywood scandal, Roy Moore's alleged child molestation, and Jeff Epstein's sex trafficking case demonstrate the pervasive nature of this issue. Similarly, in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro's misogynistic comments and allegations have sparked outrage.

A study by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center found that 1 in 5 women in the US have experienced sexual violence. The World Health Organization reports that 35% of women globally have experienced physical or sexual violence.

So, what's the solution? For starters, we need to create a culture that promotes transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. We need to encourage women to speak up and share their stories without fear of retribution or judgment.

Notable cases like Tarana Burke's #MeToo movement, Julie Swetnick's courage in speaking out against Brett Kavanaugh, and the women who exposed Harvey Weinstein's abuses demonstrate the power of women's voices.

We also need to recognize that sexual misconduct is not just a women's issue, but a human issue that affects us all. It's time for men to step up and take responsibility for their actions, and for women to be believed and supported when they come forward.

In conclusion, the unholy trinity of politics: power, sex, and hypocrisy, is a scourge that must be eradicated. It's time for us to create a world where women are respected, valued, and protected. A world where power is not abused, and hypocrisy is not tolerated.

