Akufo-Addo leads team to present brand-new car to 2024 GHS Outstanding Health Officer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, November 20 presented a brand-new saloon car to Ms Vivian Opoku-Kyeremeh from Dumasua CHPS, Bono Region.

She was recognised as the topmost winner at the second edition of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Excellence Awards 2024.

The president was joined by His Royal Majesty, Nii King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse; Adelaide Ntim, the Deputy Minister for Health; Dr Sefah Sarpong Bediako, Chairman of the Ghana Health Service Council; and Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, to honour Ms Opoku-Kyeremeh’s remarkable achievements.

The award celebrates Ms Opoku-Kyeremeh’s unwavering dedication, innovative contributions, and exceptional service in advancing healthcare across Ghana.

Her accomplishments earned her a certificate of honour, a citation plaque, a 50-inch LED Smart TV, a brand-new saloon vehicle (VW Virtus), and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

Speaking during the event at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), President Akufo-Addo commended health workers for their dedication and invaluable contributions to the nation’s healthcare system.

He noted since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office, his administration had implemented numerous measures to strengthen the health sector despite significant challenges.

These include: the introduction of community health service initiatives, the enhancement of the primary healthcare network, and the expansion of healthcare services to remote areas.

These initiatives, the president emphasised, reflected the government’s commitment to creating an inclusive healthcare system that left no one behind.

President Akufo-Addo also highlighted his administration’s efforts in addressing staffing gaps in the health sector.

“Over the past eight years, 202,527 medical personnel have been recruited, including medical officers, house officers, specialists, nurses, midwives, and administrative managers,” he said.

“Under my administration, significant strides have been made to bridge critical staffing gaps. Over the past eight years, we recruited some 202,527 medical personnel.”

“These include 12,132 medical officers, house officers, and specialists; 165,222 diploma and degree nurses and midwives; 8,688 support staff, including administrative managers, cooks, and executive officers; 1,303 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians; 80 medical herbalists; and 13,471 allied health professionals and allied health interns,” the president added.

-classfmonline