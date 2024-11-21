ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Mahama failed to provide chalk, NPP is supplying laptops to students – Bawumia

  Thu, 21 Nov 2024
Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has drawn a sharp comparison between the administration of former President John Mahama and the current NPP government, highlighting what he described as significant strides under his party’s leadership.

Speaking to supporters in the Northern Region on November 21, Dr Bawumia contrasted the chalk shortages that plagued schools during Mahama's tenure with the NPP government's provision of laptops to students, portraying it as a symbol of progress and innovation.

He urged voters to view the 2024 election as a choice between stagnation and forward-thinking development, asserting that the NPP has a clear and ambitious vision for Ghana’s future.

Dr. Bawumia also emphasised his suitability as a candidate, stating, “This election is about who can deliver the transformation Ghana needs, and I am confident that I am the better choice for the future of our country.”

“In his time, there was no chalk in schools. We are buying tablets for school children. Every child will get one. No one will be left out. We are even buying laptops for teachers. We are buying it for teachers from Kindergarten to SHS.”

On Thursday, Dr. Bawumia commenced strategic visits to constituencies he had yet to visit, continuing his outreach efforts across the country. While the NPP flagbearer has already toured all sixteen regions, several constituencies remained on his list for this campaign cycle.

Dr. Bawumia's tour took him to Tolon, Kumbungu, and Tamale South. Of the three constituencies, Tolon is represented by NPP MP Habib Iddrisu.

In Kumbungu, the NPP has made significant progress, improving its parliamentary performance from 15.2% in 2016 to 40.8% in 2020. Meanwhile, Tamale South, which is the constituency of NDC's Haruna Iddrisu, remains firmly in NDC control.

-Citinewsroom

