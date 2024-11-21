Election 2024: Silence on NDC, NPP security allegations ‘concerning’ — Col. Aboagye

Security analyst Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye has raised concerns over the lack of action from state authorities regarding serious security allegations made by Ghana's leading political parties ahead of the 2024 elections.

His comments follow a claim by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on November 19, alleging that Brigadier General Michael Opoku, General Officer Commanding of the Ghana Armed Forces’ Central Command, is collaborating with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to manipulate elections in the Ashanti Region.

In turn, the NPP accused the NDC of attempting to incite violence in the same region, allegedly with the backing of retired Commissioner of Police Kofi Boakye.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Cituation Room, Col. Aboagye emphasized the need for an immediate investigation into these serious allegations to maintain peace and credibility ahead of the elections.

He warned that the state's inaction risks undermining public confidence, especially given Ghana's history of political interference in critical systems, including elections.

The retired colonel urged key state institutions, including the Ministry of the Interior and the Ghana Armed Forces, to urgently address the allegations to preserve public trust and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

“If any person or institution makes an allegation, it behoves the state to investigate the allegations. It is more than 48 hours since the NDC alleged specifically that a certain senior officer and the commander of the Central Command are storing weapons and ballot papers and he is collaborating with a political party to rig the election in the Ashanti Region and elsewhere.

“It is about 24 hours ago since the NPP rebutted and also advanced its own allegation. The authorities have not spoken. The Ministries of the Interior, National Security, and the Ghana Armed Forces haven’t spoken. Because that security officer is under the command of the CDS.

“If the state keeps quiet and it does not distance itself from the party that it comes from, (the ruling party) and add like and constitutionally established body, to look into these matters, we are only preparing ourselves for more disaster,” he stated.

-Citinewsroom