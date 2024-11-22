ModernGhana logo
Reward insults on Kufuor with massive votes for NPP — Chairman Wontumi to voters in Ashanti Region

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has called on residents of the region to counter insults directed at prominent Asante individuals by voting massively for the party in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Thursday, Chairman Wontumi decried what he described as unprovoked attacks on key NPP members and supporters of the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the upcoming polls.

He urged voters, particularly in the Ashanti Region, to reject politicians engaging in insult-based campaigns and instead use their votes to demonstrate support for the NPP.

“Our response to these baseless insults should be at the ballot box. Let us show them the power of unity and respect by voting massively for the NPP,” Chairman Wontumi stated.

Reaffirming the NPP's commitment to running a clean and issue-based campaign, he expressed confidence in the party's ability to secure victory without resorting to personal attacks.

“We are focused on what matters—delivering on our promises and continuing to serve the people. We don’t need insults to win; our record speaks for itself,” he added.

