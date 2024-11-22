Alan Kyerematen’s brighter future for health professionals in Ghana revealed in Bono

Alan Kyerematen, leader and Presidential Candidate of the Afrafranto Alliance has unveiled a visionary plan to revolutionize healthcare delivery and provide economic opportunities for health professionals under his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

Speaking to nursing and midwifery students of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Sunyani and other health professionals in the Bono Region, Mr. Kyerematen outlined key policies that prioritize the welfare of healthcare workers while addressing the nation’s healthcare challenges.

Among the standout initiatives is the restructuring of the Nursing Training Allowance to make it sustainable. Alan Kyerematen criticized the allowance’s current form as a tool for political manipulation by the NDC and NPP. “The current system is unsustainable and often serves as bait for political gains. Under my leadership, the Nursing Training Allowance will be reformed to ensure it supports students effectively while being economically viable for the long term,” he stated, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Following the review of the allowance, Alan Kyerematen emphasized that the ultimate priority for graduates is securing jobs. “It is not enough to simply complete school. The most important thing is that after completing your training, you have jobs waiting for you,” he noted. To address this, he announced a nationwide program to rehabilitate health facilities, including expansions where necessary, to accommodate more health professionals and reduce unemployment in the sector.

Alan Kyerematen also pledged to improve the conditions of service for health professionals, acknowledging their indispensable role in society. “Your efforts ensure that we live long and enjoy good health here on earth. Health professionals deserve far better than what they are currently being given,” he remarked, earning thunderous applause. He stressed that under his leadership, the welfare of health professionals would be a top priority to motivate them to deliver quality healthcare.

Another major initiative Alan Kyerematen highlighted was the Ghana Skills Export Program, an innovative policy to train professionals, including those in the health sector, for export to countries in dire need of workers. “This is a win-win policy. Our government will enter into agreements with countries that need health professionals, and we will train and prepare our nurses, midwives, and doctors to fill those gaps. This will not only create job opportunities for our youth but also generate revenue for Ghana through remittances,” he explained. According to Mr. Kyerematen, the program will offer competitive packages to attract participants while contributing to the development of Ghana's healthcare system.

In addition, Alan Kyerematen reiterated his commitment to the Health Booth policy, which aims to create 100,000 jobs for health professionals. The booths, strategically placed in communities, will provide essential health services such as blood pressure, sugar level, and cholesterol checks at affordable rates. “These health booths will not only reduce the workload on our hospitals but also bring healthcare closer to the people,” he said. The initiative, which operates on a work-and-pay basis, allows those managing the booths to earn a sustainable income while improving community healthcare access.

Another groundbreaking proposal is the establishment of community clinics to be co-owned and managed by groups of nurses and doctors. The government will provide funding, but the clinics will operate as independent entities. “Our goal is to empower healthcare workers to become entrepreneurs in the health sector while ensuring equitable healthcare distribution across the country,” Mr. Kyerematen noted. He added that government alone cannot provide all the necessary health facilities, emphasizing the need for private-sector involvement. “This partnership with the private sector will expand access to healthcare while creating opportunities for professionals to own and operate clinics,” he explained.

As part of his tour in the Bono Region, Alan Kyerematen paid a courtesy call on the traditional leaders of the Sunyani Traditional Council. He shared his mission in the region and his vision for the country, including a commitment to reviewing the constitution to empower traditional leaders to play pivotal roles in both local and national governance structures. The traditional leaders expressed their appreciation and excitement for his vision, pledging their support for his cause.

In addition, Mr. Kyerematen visited the clergy in the region, where he presented his vision for Ghana and his promise to include them in national governance through the establishment of the Second Chamber. He assured the clergy of a direct role in governance under his administration. The clergy, in turn, endorsed him for his vision and good heart, offering a special prayer for his protection and victory while continuing to pray for peace in the country.

After his engagements, Alan Kyerematen left a lasting impression on the nursing and midwifery students, health professionals, traditional leaders, and clergy. His policies and plans have further energized his campaign as he continues to champion innovative solutions for transforming the economy, healthcare delivery, and national governance.