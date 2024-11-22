Alan Kyerematen saddened by NDC and NPP’s neglect of Krofrom Market

On a working visit to the Krofrom Market in the Ashanti Region, Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Afrafranto Movement, expressed his deep disappointment over the market's 17-year abandonment.

Originally initiated under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the project was designed to serve the Krofrom community and neighboring areas such as Aboabo, Ashanti New Town, and Asawase. Yet, after eight years of NDC governance and another eight years under the NPP, the market remains a dilapidated shadow of its intended purpose.

“I am deeply saddened that such a project has been neglected for 17 years,” Alan Kyerematen lamented. “This is what the duopolistic winner-takes-all system has done to this country. There are so many projects that have been abandoned to rot in the name of political rivalry between the NDC and NPP. Sadly, these projects were not financed with the money of these political parties. They were financed with taxpayers' money, and yet they allow them to waste away.”

Alan further described the abandonment as an indictment of both major political parties, highlighting the severe impact on Krofrom and its surrounding communities. “If this market were functional, many would not need to crowd the central market. This project could have transformed the lives of traders in this constituency, which, ironically, is home to the running mate of Alhaji Bawumia, Napo,” he remarked.

Akwasi Aboagye, a resident and businessman in Krofrom, shared his frustrations, stating, “Alan is right. The neglect of this project has been a major setback for us. It’s high time we had a leader who prioritizes community development over politics.”

Alan pledged to prioritize the redevelopment of the Krofrom Market under his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) if elected President. He outlined an ambitious vision to construct one of Ghana’s most modern markets in Krofrom, complete with essential amenities such as a hospital, a police station, and a kindergarten. “This will not just be a market but a showpiece for modern community development,” he assured.

Beyond Krofrom, Alan Kyerematen emphasized his broader vision for empowering traders across the country. He reiterated his commitment to establishing a dedicated Traders Bank to provide affordable loans and financial support to traders. “Many of our traders struggle to grow their businesses and support their families due to a lack of access to affordable credit. My Traders Bank will change that reality and empower traders to achieve their goals,” he pledged.

The announcement of the Traders Bank was met with widespread excitement from market women in the communities he visited. Akosua Agyemang, a trader, remarked, “Alan’s plan to set up a Traders Bank shows that he truly understands our struggles. We need access to affordable loans to grow our businesses and take care of our families.”

Alan also highlighted the importance of decentralizing market activity to decongest the Kumasi Central Market. “Community markets like this are the only way to ease congestion at the central market. If Krofrom Market is fully functional, traders won’t need to go all the way to the central market to earn a living,” he stated.

Assuring Ghanaians of his commitment to accountability and effective governance, Alan Kyerematen declared that uncompleted projects across the country would be completed before new ones are initiated under his administration. “When Ghanaians give me their mandate, I will make sure that all uncompleted projects scattered across the country are completed before any new ones are built. That is how we ensure value for taxpayers’ money and avoid the waste that has plagued our system for decades,” he said.

Concluding his visit, Alan expressed hope that his next appearance in Krofrom would be as President of the Republic, overseeing the market’s grand inauguration. “The people of Krofrom deserve better, and under my leadership, they will see real transformation,” he assured.

With a blend of bold promises and practical solutions, Alan Kyerematen continues to present himself as the leader capable of breaking Ghana free from the stagnation of partisan politics and ushering in a brighter future for all.