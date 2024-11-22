ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: "God has chosen Cheddar for Ghana to spread peace, unity and development" — Prophetess

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
A senior Prophetess based in Agona Mensakrom in the Agona East District of the Central Region, Prophetess Esther Aboagye has urged Ghanaians to dump NPP and NDC and vote massively for Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, an Independent Presidential candidate contesting December 7 General Elections.

According to the Senior Prophetess, God revealed to her that Nana Kwame Bediako will become the next President of the Republic of Ghana.

"Nana Kwame Bediako according to the voice of God is the only person that will solve the numerous problems facing the country.

"I heard the voice telling me to tell Ghanaians that the next President of Ghana will be Nana Kwame Bediako so we should vote massively for him.

"This is not the first time God has revealed to me who would win Presidential elections in Ghana. I predicted that Former President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills would win the 2008 elections and it came to pass.

"Similarly, God spoke to me about President Akufo Addo's victory in 2016 and I believe Nana Kwame Bediako is going to win the December 7 General Elections as well," she stated.

Prophetess Esther Aboaye in an interview with newsmen at Agona Mensakrom recently stated emphatically that if Ghanaians adhere to the call from God to elect Nana Kwame Bediako, peace, unity and stability would be restored.

"Ghana would be better off with Nana Kwame Bediako as President and hope Ghanaians would give him the nod to spearhead development," she stressed.

