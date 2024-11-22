ModernGhana logo
Drone delivered antivenom to save NDC Organizer — Bawumia

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

In a remarkable demonstration of technological innovation and timely intervention, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organizer in the Sekyere Afram Plains of the Ashanti Region was saved from a potentially fatal snakebite,

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who revealed this during a campaign tour in the region gave thanks to the swift delivery of antivenom via drone.

The NPP presidential candidate also touted his flagship policy of spearheading digitization in government.

"Investment in drone technology has once again proven its value. It is not about NPP or NDC. Somebody's life was saved in the Ashanti Region. I am told he was a youth Organizer for NDC in Sekyere Afram Plains.

"It is a remarkable feat demonstrating the potential for technology to bridge healthcare gaps and save lives, especially in the rural areas", the NPP presidential candidate stated.

"Ghana is now leading in drone delivery medicine in the whole world," Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

According to him, it has bridged healthcare gaps and saved lives, especially in rural areas.

Ghana's medical drone delivery system, dubbed "Fly-To-Save-A-Life," was launched by Dr. Bawumia to improve healthcare delivery, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

The project uses drones to operate 24/7 from four distribution centers, delivering essential medicines and blood products to 2,000 health facilities, serving 14 million people across the country.

