Unemployment Among Recently Displaced Ukrainians Soars to 24 Per Cent, IOM Report Shows

Geneva/ Kyiv, 21 November 2024 – As Ukraine marks a thousand days since the start of the full-scale invasion, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has released a new report detailing the profound impact of nearly three years of war on the employment, mobility, and labour market dynamics in the country.

According to the report, people who had been recently displaced within Ukraine were more likely to be unemployed (24%), compared to those who had been displaced for one year or more (13%). This disparity highlights the challenges of economic integration for newly displaced individuals, who often lack the networks, resources, and stability needed to secure employment in unfamiliar or disrupted environments.

“The full-scale invasion has amplified existing inequalities in Ukraine’s labour market, disproportionately impacting internally displaced persons (IDPs), women, and the most vulnerable,” said Alessia Schiavon, IOM Ukraine Chief of Mission. “This report underscores the importance of targeted support to rebuild livelihoods and empower affected communities to rebuild their futures.”

The report shows that working-age IDPs recorded a higher rate of unemployment (15%, compared to a national average of 11%), as well as a higher proportion of unemployed job seekers (61%) compared to returning migrants and non-displaced individuals.

The report also highlights the impact of the full-scale invasion on the wider population of Ukraine. The employment rate among working-age respondents (18-60 years old) stands at 67 per cent, six percentage points lower than prior to February 2022, despite the massive decline in labour supply in the country due to the forced international migration of more than 6.7 million people.

The most significant challenges faced by job seekers in Ukraine are the lack of local job opportunities and low wages. Women, who are more likely to work in the public sector such as education and healthcare, are disproportionately impacted by the low salaries and payment delays prevalent in these institutions—a stark reminder of how economic inequities often carry a gendered burden.

The report draws attention to the ongoing livelihood needs of millions of Ukrainians despite ongoing efforts. From January to October 2024, IOM provided nearly 5,000 people with grants for micro-enterprises, vocational training, and livelihoods. So far this year, the Organization has provided direct assistance to half a million people.

In Ukraine, IOM has been collecting data on displacement, needs and vulnerabilities of those affected by the war. In a rapidly evolving context, this data has been crucial in ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most.

In recent days, attacks have intensified in the country. Since 17 November, dozens of civilians, including children, have been killed as a result of Russian missile strikes on multiple cities on the frontline and beyond. Recent attacks on energy infrastructure have ravaged 65 per cent of Ukraine’s energy generation capacity, severely disrupting electricity, heating, and water supplies across the country, as well as businesses and employment.

The need for action is more urgent than ever. More than 3.5 million people remain internally displaced and 14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), IOM calls on the international community to continue supporting its efforts to provide life-saving assistance and build the Ukrainian population's resilience.