Expired Rice Scandal: Lamens repackaged expired rice without our approval – FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has indicated that Lamens Investments Africa Limited did not have approval to repackage rice involved in the recent expired rice scandal.

The company has been fined GH¢100,000 for breaching several regulatory protocols.

According to a statement from the FDA, Lamens was found guilty of re-bagging approximately 22,000 bags of 50kg rice originally imported from India and falsely labeling them as “Made in Ghana.”

The rice bags were also found to lack essential information such as manufacturing and expiration dates, which violates Ghanaian food safety laws.

The FDA clarified that Lamens did not obtain prior approval to repackage the rice, nor did it carry out the re-bagging process in a licensed facility or under FDA supervision.

The regulatory body emphasised that the fine was not due to the rice’s quality but rather the company’s failure to follow proper procedures.

Laboratory tests conducted by reputable institutions, including the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), confirmed that the rice met safety standards.

However, the FDA stressed that Lamens’ mishandling of the product and disregard for protocols jeopardized public health safety.

“The FDA imposed an administrative fine of GH¢100,000 on Lamens Investments Africa Limited for the following regulatory breaches: Re-bagging the rice without prior FDA approval, conducting re-bagging operations in an unlicensed facility, and failing to ensure FDA supervision during the re-bagging process,” the statement read.