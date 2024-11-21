ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Expired Rice Scandal: Lamens repackaged expired rice without our approval – FDA

Social News Expired Rice Scandal: Lamens repackaged expired rice without our approval – FDA
THU, 21 NOV 2024

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has indicated that Lamens Investments Africa Limited did not have approval to repackage rice involved in the recent expired rice scandal.

The company has been fined GH¢100,000 for breaching several regulatory protocols.

According to a statement from the FDA, Lamens was found guilty of re-bagging approximately 22,000 bags of 50kg rice originally imported from India and falsely labeling them as “Made in Ghana.”

The rice bags were also found to lack essential information such as manufacturing and expiration dates, which violates Ghanaian food safety laws.

The FDA clarified that Lamens did not obtain prior approval to repackage the rice, nor did it carry out the re-bagging process in a licensed facility or under FDA supervision.

The regulatory body emphasised that the fine was not due to the rice’s quality but rather the company’s failure to follow proper procedures.

Laboratory tests conducted by reputable institutions, including the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), confirmed that the rice met safety standards.

However, the FDA stressed that Lamens’ mishandling of the product and disregard for protocols jeopardized public health safety.

“The FDA imposed an administrative fine of GH¢100,000 on Lamens Investments Africa Limited for the following regulatory breaches: Re-bagging the rice without prior FDA approval, conducting re-bagging operations in an unlicensed facility, and failing to ensure FDA supervision during the re-bagging process,” the statement read.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Election 2024: Mahama failed to provide chalk, NPP is supplying laptops to students – Bawumia Election 2024: Mahama failed to provide chalk, NPP is supplying laptops to stude...

18 minutes ago

Election 2024: Silence on NDC, NPP security allegations ‘concerning’ — Col. Aboagye Election 2024: Silence on NDC, NPP security allegations ‘concerning’ — Col. Aboa...

18 minutes ago

Election 2024: Don’t vote ‘skirt and blouse’ – Mahama to Afram Plains North residents Election 2024: Don’t vote ‘skirt and blouse’ – Mahama to Afram Plains North resi...

18 minutes ago

Mahama promises Afram Plains Agro-processing zone Mahama promises Afram Plains Agro-processing zone

18 minutes ago

Election 2024: EC destroys Ahafo, Volta ballot papers with serialisation errors at Nsawam Election 2024: EC destroys Ahafo, Volta ballot papers with serialisation errors ...

18 minutes ago

I'm not happy NDC, NPP have neglected Kofrom market — Alan Kyerematen  I'm not happy NDC, NPP have neglected Kofrom market — Alan Kyerematen 

18 minutes ago

Election 2024: “I’ll beat you if you misbehave on election day” – Achiase Commanding Officer to Ghanaians Election 2024: “I’ll beat you if you misbehave on election day” – Achiase Comman...

18 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo leads nationwide commissioning of 80 educational projects Akufo-Addo leads nationwide commissioning of 80 educational projects

2 hours ago

Expired Rice Scandal: Lamens repackaged expired rice without our approval – FDA Expired Rice Scandal: Lamens repackaged expired rice without our approval – FDA

2 hours ago

2024 elections: NPP to secure not less than 148 parliamentary seats — Survey by Prof Smart Sarpong 2024 elections: NPP to secure not less than 148 parliamentary seats — Survey by ...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line