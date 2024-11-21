ModernGhana logo
‘They have a lot to offer’ – Bawumia pledges to work closely with CSO’s as President

THU, 21 NOV 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured Ghanaians of his commitment to collaborating with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to enhance governance if he is elected President in the 2024 elections.

On Wednesday night, Dr. Bawumia engaged with CSOs in Accra, sharing his achievements as Vice President and outlining his vision and policies aimed at transforming Ghana.

During the meeting, he emphasised the transformative impact of the government’s digitalization agenda, which has tackled long-standing challenges such as the absence of a unique national identity, a lack of an address system, and financial exclusion.

He highlighted solutions such as the Ghana card, the property address system, and mobile money interoperability, which he said have enhanced efficiency and transparency in public service delivery and contributed to the fight against corruption.

Looking ahead, Dr. Bawumia articulated his vision for a modern and inclusive Ghana, built on systems and data-driven governance.

In a Facebook post today, he expressed gratitude to the CSOs for their active participation and acknowledged their significant contributions to the governance process.

“I am immensely grateful to the CSOs for their presence, and also, for their frank and insightful contributions. I consider CSOs as indispensable components of our governance system, who have a lot to offer, and I am looking forward to working closely with them as President, by the grace of God,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia’s pledge underscores his commitment to fostering a transparent, participatory, and system-driven governance model that includes critical stakeholders in shaping Ghana’s future.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

