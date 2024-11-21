2024 elections: NPP to secure not less than 148 parliamentary seats — Survey by Prof Smart Sarpong

A recent survey conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong, Director of Research and Innovation at Kumasi Technical University, predicts a parliamentary majority for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to the findings, the NPP is set to win not less than 148 parliamentary seats, reinforcing its dominance in the legislature.

In a press briefing held in Accra, Prof. Sarpong disclosed that as of November 16, the NPP led with 128 safe parliamentary seats, while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) secured 92 safe seats.

The remaining 56 constituencies are highly competitive, with both major parties expected to split the outcomes.

“The data shows that the NPP has a clear edge in the parliamentary race. By the close of elections, they shall secure no less than 148 seats in Parliament,” Prof. Sarpong affirmed.

This survey involved face-to-face interviews with 99,355 respondents across all 276 constituencies in Ghana, ensuring a representative sample of the electorate.

“This research is not just numbers; it underscores the growing scientific approach to elections in Ghana. We see the NPP leveraging historical voting patterns and regional dynamics to position themselves as clear front-runners,” the researcher said.