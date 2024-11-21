ModernGhana logo
Joy FM’s Philip Nai and Friends to Host 5th Annual Christmas Party for Kids

Following the success of last year’s event for children at the oncology unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on December 23, 2023, Joy FM’s lead producer, Philip Nai, and his friends are back with another heartwarming initiative this year.

The 5th edition of Philip Nai and Friends will take place on December 24, 2024, at the Agblezaa community. The event promises a variety of activities, including musical performances, health screenings, bottle flipping, praise and worship, sip and paint sessions, dancing competitions, and musical chairs, among others.

Donations of food items, water, toiletries, clothes, and learning materials will also be made. Individuals are encouraged to support this noble cause by calling 0244735451.

Last year’s event saw appearances by musicians Nii Soul and Perez Musiq, who graced the occasion with their performances. Entertainment activities also engaged both children and their mothers.

The event was further graced by notable personalities, including Dr. Grace Buckman, CEO of Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre; Ghana’s Miss Universe 2023 representative, Engracia Afua K. Mofuman; and Kwame Dadzie, host of Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM.

Philip Nai and Friends is a philanthropic initiative founded by Philip Nai, a distinguished producer at Joy FM, under The Multimedia Group. This annual project, organized in collaboration with media personalities, celebrities, and support from corporate and business entities in Ghana, aims to extend love to the underprivileged through feeding, clothing, medical care, and entertainment.

For the past four years, Philip Nai has led this impactful initiative in various communities across Accra every Christmas Eve. With your support, he hopes to expand this mission to communities across Ghana in the years to come.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
