Restoration of confidence in Ghana's economy will be my government’s priority — Mahama

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed that the restoration of confidence in Ghana's economy is crucial for resetting the country for progress.

He said as President of Ghana, after winning the December polls, his government will embark on prudent economic recovery measures, which form part of the basis for resetting Ghana.

“We will restore confidence also in the domestic bond and capital markets. We will also update the capital markets master plan to reflect recent developments,” he stated.

Former President Mahama said these in the NDC Election 2024 Manifesto captioned “Resetting Ghana: Jobs, Accountability, and Prosperity.”

Former President Mahama said his new administration will create a more dynamic and efficient capital market that meets the needs of issuers and investors.

“We will upgrade trading platforms, clearing and settlement systems, and market surveillance mechanisms, attract more issuers to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange, exempt dividend tax for individuals, and revise stamp duty to lower the cost of raising capital.

“We will review and update the securities industry regulations to promote activities such as securities lending, margin trading, and dispute resolution,” he said.

The NDC 2024 Presidential Candidate explained that under his leadership, the next government will facilitate the introduction of new financial products and restructure investment funds into a single Sovereign Wealth Fund.

“We will introduce differentiated minimum capital requirements for local and foreign banks, establish a National Women's Bank, reform and strengthen Development Bank Ghana Ltd., and create a regulatory framework for digital banks.

“We will tack high non-performing loans and recapitalization of banks, establish a regulatory framework for non-interest banking, strengthen the framework for anti-money laundering, and combat financing of terrorism,” the NDC Presidential Candidate stated.

Former President Mahama stressed that the next NDC government will also facilitate the introduction of new financial products, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), asset-backed securities, infrastructure bonds, derivatives, and Islamic financial products.

“We will diversify investment opportunities and boost market activity and restructure investment funds into a single sovereign wealth fund to finance infrastructure projects, strengthen the private equity ecosystem, and reform and recapitalize the Ghana Venture Capital Trust Fund to also provide risk capital for SMEs to drive economic development,” he said.

He called on the electorate to vote massively for the NDC both in the presidential and parliamentary elections to form the next government to implement prudent economic management programmes to reset the country and put it back on an economic recovery path.