Next NDC government will conduct forensic audit into the collapse of indigenous banks — Mahama

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has disclosed that his government will conduct a forensic audit into the collapse of indigenous Ghanaian banks by the banking NPP government.

He said conducting a forensic audit of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) politically motivated banking sector clean-up in 2017 will form part of the broad measures his next NDC administration will undertake to strengthen the banking sector.

The next NDC government will adopt and implement a comprehensive plan to address the challenges facing the economy. “A nation cannot operate effectively without a vibrant indigenous banking sector,” Mr. Mahama has stated.

He expressed concern that most operators in the indigenous banking sector who lost their investment and sources of employment, among others, are peeved at the lack of transparency in the NPP government's bank clean-up exercise.

Former President Mahama noted that the lack of transparency and the poor communication of the whole process created a panic withdrawal, which affected the local bank’s ability to mobilize.

He said the NPP government, under the supervision of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the leader of the Economic Management Team and a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, adopted a haphazard approach with no reference to the existing strategy and no prior consideration for the level of interconnectedness across the industry.

He explained that the process was politically motivated and was used to deliberately target banks owned by persons perceived to be anti-NPP.

“The industry has currently been captured by the president’s friends and family with dire socio-economic consequences on households and livelihoods,” he stated.

He said as President of Ghana, after winning the December polls, his government will embark on prudent economic recovery measures, which form part of the basis for resetting Ghana. “We will restore confidence also in the domestic bond and capital markets.

“We will also update the capital markets master plan to reflect recent developments,” he stated.

Former President Mahama said these in the NDC 2024 Manifesto captioned “Resetting Ghana: Jobs, Accountability, and Prosperity.”

Former President Mahama said his new administration will create a more dynamic and efficient capital market that meets the needs of issuers and investors.

“We will upgrade trading platforms, clearing and settlement systems, and market surveillance mechanisms, attract more issuers to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange, exempt dividend tax for individuals, and revise stamp duty to lower the cost of raising capital.

“We will review and update the securities industry regulations to promote activities such as securities lending, margin trading, and dispute resolution,” he said.

He called on the electorate to vote massively for the NDC both in the presidential and parliamentary elections to form the next government to implement prudent economic management programmes to reset the country and put it back on an economic recovery path.