Next NDC government will set up a Mortgage Assistance Fund – Mahama

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will set up a Mortgage Assistance Fund (MAF) to allow workers who have made Tier 2 contributions for a minimum period of 15 years to use their contributions as collateral to access mortgage loans.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama, NDC Presidential Candidate, said MAF will also accommodate credit lump-sum payments to workers from the age of 50 years and improve efficiency in service delivery.

“My next government will also enhance the operational and financial efficiency of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

“We will restructure and strengthen the corporate governance of SSNIT for efficient pension fund management, enhance operations, and deliver dignified and financially secure retirement.

“We will reduce old-age poverty by encouraging Ghanaians of all income brackets to invest towards their retirement by making defined pension contributions and create value for contributors and pensioners by investing pension contributions in development projects with high returns,” he stated.

Former President Mahama said these in the NDC 2024 Manifesto captioned “Resetting Ghana: Jobs, Accountability, and Prosperity.”

Mr. Mahama said his government will also implement the “Mo-Ne-Yo Initiative” to promote the uptake of special pension schemes for informal sector workers such as commercial drivers and commercial motor riders (Okada).

Others who will benefit from the “Mo-Ne-Yo Initiative” he added, include small-scale miners, farmers, fishermen, traders, market women, creatives, and artisans to improve the quality of their livelihood in retirement as part of the All-Covered Pension Programme.

Former President Mahama stressed that the next NDC government will ensure the efficient distribution of contributors' funds to listed pension firms and the optimum benefits of contributors of a stable, profitable pension system.

He reiterated that the next NDC government under his administration will strengthen Ghana's insurance sector for greater resilience and ensure comprehensive coverage for citizens.

The next NDC government will introduce a risk-based minimum capital regime to link minimum capital to the risks an insurance company carries and leverage GIRSAL to provide agricultural insurance products to protect small-scale commercial and large-scale farmers and lenders against risks from natural disasters.

Former President Mahama said these two funds provide significant support for economic development and growth as they act as major sources of investible funds for banks and financial institutions.

He added that these funds fundamentally provide various forms of support and benefits for contributors—pensions and life insurance—including risk assumption and support for individuals, institutions, and businesses.

Former President Mahama said the two sectors have been severely hit by the disturbances in the financial services sector since 2018, in particular the Domestic Debt Management Policy (DDEP) of the government that has harshly affected pension funds and investments of insurance companies.

He expressed concern about the current situation and stressed that it demands dramatic changes in the regulatory framework and operational practices for the two sectors to bring them back to a growth trajectory and to fully exercise their core mandates to promote the use of Provident Funds and Tier 3 Funds as group life insurance for workers.

He called on the electorate to vote massively for the NDC both in the presidential and parliamentary elections to form the next government to implement prudent economic management programmes to reset the country and put it back on an economic recovery path.