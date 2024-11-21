It’s A Shame That Obaseki’s Eight Years In Office Left Benin City Without A Flyover

Benin City, the historical and cultural heart of Edo State, has long deserved infrastructure that reflects its rich heritage and significance in Nigeria. Yet, it took the ascension of Governor Monday Okpebholo to bring the promise of modernity in the form of a flyover to the state capital, a project that is both a triumph for Edo State and a glaring indictment of former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

The groundbreaking ceremony at Ramat Park, officiated by Governor Okpebholo, marked a pivotal moment for Edo State. In his first week in office, Okpebholo has embarked on constructing not just one, but three flyovers to address the traffic congestion and improve urban planning in Benin City. Meanwhile, Obaseki’s eight years in government, despite its grandiose rhetoric of development, failed to deliver even one.

Expectedly, Okpebholo’s swift action exposes the shortcomings of his predecessor and raises critical questions about governance, prioritization, and accountability in Edo State.

Without a doubt, Benin City stands as a testament to Nigeria’s precolonial and post-independence history. Reputed to be the capital of one of the most advanced African kingdoms, its urban planning once rivaled not a few cities. Yet, as modern cities across the world advanced, Benin stagnated under successive administrations. Traffic snarls at key intersections like Ramat Park, Dawson Road, and Sapele Road became the norm, causing economic losses and fraying the patience of residents.

Under Obaseki’s tenure, Benin City witnessed some road repairs, sporadic beautification projects, and the introduction of technology-driven initiatives. However, the absence of substantial infrastructural projects such as flyovers, which could address the city’s perennial traffic woes, loomed large. For a governor who campaigned on a platform of transformative leadership, this omission is inexcusable.

Barely settling into office, Governor Okpebholo’s decision to prioritize the construction of the Ramat Park Flyover signals a clear departure from the lethargy of the past administration. The project is not just a necessity but a symbol of political will and commitment to fulfilling campaign promises.

In his speech during the groundbreaking, Governor Okpebholo rightly noted that Ramat Park is a gateway to Benin City and other regions of Nigeria. The flyover will not only ease the movement of commuters but also enhance the economic vitality of the area, reducing travel times and enabling smoother logistics.

The governor’s vision extends beyond the Ramat Park project. Two additional flyovers are planned for Dawson Road Junction and Sapele Road/Adesuwa Road Junction. These projects, when completed, will give Benin City a long-overdue facelift, attracting investments and improving the quality of life for residents.

The glaring question that arises is: why didn’t Obaseki deliver a single flyover in eight years? Despite his much-touted “Make Edo Great Again” (MEGA) agenda, Obaseki’s administration seemed more preoccupied with political battles than infrastructural development.

Critics often argued that Obaseki’s focus on technology-driven solutions like the Edo Innovation Hub and various agribusiness initiatives overshadowed the fundamental need for physical infrastructure. While innovation and agriculture are important, they cannot substitute the basic urban planning requirements of a growing state capital.

The financial resources were not the issue. Edo State, during Obaseki’s tenure, had access to various federal allocations, internally generated revenue, and loans. The question of why none of this was directed towards transformative projects like flyovers remains unanswered.

Governor Okpebholo’s immediate focus on infrastructure underscores a fundamental lesson in governance: leadership is about prioritizing the needs of the people. Traffic congestion has been a daily nightmare for Benin City residents, affecting productivity and increasing commuting costs. Addressing this issue early in his administration demonstrates Okpebholo’s sensitivity to the plight of his constituents.

It also highlights the importance of continuity in governance. While it is commendable that Okpebholo has chosen to tackle longstanding problems, it is disheartening that such basic projects were not initiated earlier by Obaseki.

The news of the Ramat Park Flyover has elicited both praise and frustration from Edo people. While many commend Governor Okpebholo for his swift action, there is palpable anger over the wasted years under Obaseki.

Amen Ogbemudia, a resident of the area, expressed gratitude to Governor Okpebholo for his visionary leadership. Similarly, Emmanuel Aigbogun, a youth leader from Oregbeni Community, hailed the governor’s bold step, noting that it signals a new dawn for Edo State. However, behind these praises lies the bitter reality of the lost opportunities under the previous administration.

As the construction of the Ramat Park Flyover commences, it is essential for Governor Okpebholo to ensure that the project is completed within the promised 18-month timeline. Transparency in the use of funds and adherence to quality standards must be prioritized to prevent the project from becoming another white elephant.

Equally important is the need for the governor to institutionalize urban planning in Edo State. The challenges of Benin City are not limited to traffic congestion; issues such as waste management, drainage, and affordable housing also require urgent attention.

Governor Okpebholo’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Ramat Park Flyover is both a celebration and a sobering reminder of what Edo State could have achieved had Obaseki prioritized the needs of the people. The stark contrast between the two administrations underscores the importance of electing leaders who understand that governance is about service, not rhetoric.

As Benin City witnesses the dawn of a new era under Okpebholo, one can only hope that this flyover becomes a symbol of progress rather than a stark reminder of eight wasted years. For the people of Edo State, the message is clear: leadership matters, and the dividends of democracy are long overdue.