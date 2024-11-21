Goodluck Jonathan At 66: A Leader Nigerians Continue To Admire

As Nigerians woke up today, November 20, 2024, the airwaves and social media are abuzz with warm tributes and fond memories of a man whose name has become synonymous with a calm demeanor and democratic tolerance, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. On this special day, this writer and all his readers and well-wishers across the globe celebrate a leader whose prophecy about his presidency and its significance resonates even louder today.

Goodluck Jonathan once famously remarked: “You will miss me when I leave office.” At the time, many dismissed this as a self-serving statement. However, nearly a decade since he left office, his words now seem almost prophetic. For many Nigerians grappling with the socio-economic realities of today, his tenure increasingly feels like a bygone era of relative economic stability, freedom of expression, and national unity.

Today, as Dr. Jonathan celebrates his 66th birthday, the fondness for his time in office is palpable. Nigerians remember a president who, despite his imperfections, prioritized the welfare of the people and made difficult decisions to preserve the country’s fragile unity.

Jonathan’s tenure (2010–2015) was not without challenges, but it was marked by strides in key areas of national development. Among his administration’s most notable accomplishments were education reform, agricultural transformation, and infrastructural development, freedom of expression, and concession of power.

In fact, the establishment of 12 new federal universities remains one of Jonathan’s lasting legacies. By increasing access to higher education, he expanded opportunities for young Nigerians and reduced the pressure on existing institutions.

In a similar vein, under Jonathan’s leadership, Nigeria witnessed significant improvements in agriculture through the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA). The initiative reduced the country’s reliance on food imports and empowered farmers with better resources.

His administration made notable investments in power generation and infrastructure. Projects like the reconstruction of major roads and airports symbolized progress in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

Besides, Jonathan’s tolerance for dissent was remarkable. Despite criticisms from opposition parties, media outlets, and even ordinary Nigerians, he upheld democratic principles, allowing freedom of speech to thrive.

Without a doubt, his legacy that deeply resonated in this writer’s subconscious is that of his concession of power particularly as it engendered a smooth and peaceful transition of government. In fact, the hallmark of Jonathan’s leadership was his decision to concede defeat in the 2015 presidential election. This singular act not only averted potential chaos but also cemented Nigeria’s democracy in the eyes of the global community. His words, “My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian, “remain etched in the country’s political history.

The nostalgia for Jonathan’s presidency grows stronger against the backdrop of Nigeria’s current economic and political challenges. Spiraling inflation, insecurity, and a general sense of disillusionment have left many Nigerians yearning for the leadership style of the man they once took for granted.

His ability to unify the country, even during trying times, stands in stark contrast to the divisions and tensions that characterize contemporary politics. As Nigerians reflect on the state of the nation today, many cannot help but compare it to the relative stability of Jonathan’s era.

Beyond politics, Jonathan has continued to embody the qualities of a statesman. As an envoy and mediator for the African Union and ECOWAS, he has worked tirelessly to promote peace and democracy across the continent. His interventions in crises in Mali, Gambia, and other countries underscore his commitment to fostering harmony in Africa.

Jonathan’s quiet but impactful post-presidency life serves as an example to current and aspiring leaders. He demonstrates that leadership does not end with the expiration of a term in office, it is a lifelong commitment to service and nation-building.

On this occasion of your 66th birthday, I say: Happy Birthday, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan! Nigerians remember you fondly, not only for what you accomplished but for the grace and humility with which you led. Your tenure taught us the importance of dialogue over division, compassion over conflict, and nationhood over narrow interests.

As you celebrate another year of life, we want you to know that your legacy endures. Many Nigerians now see the wisdom in your words: “You will miss me when I leave office.” Today, more than ever, we understand the weight of that statement and the truth it carries.

For this writer, and not a few Nigerians, Jonathan’s birthday is not just a time to celebrate; it is also a moment for introspection. It is an opportunity to ask critical questions about the kind of leadership we need to navigate our current challenges and build a better future.

Goodluck Jonathan may no longer be in office, but his legacy reminds us that leadership is ultimately about service, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to the people.

Once again, I say: Happy Birthday, Dr. Jonathan. You are missed, appreciated, and celebrated. May your new year be filled with good health, joy, and continued impact as a global Statesman.