Waiting For The Appointment Of A Special Adviser On Palm Wine Tapping

Isaac Asabor

The recent wave of bizarre political appointments in Nigeria feels like a surreal drama scripted in the absurd theater of governance. If you thought appointing a Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment in Imo State during Rochas Okorocha's tenure was the pinnacle of administrative eccentricity, Hon. Dr. Eric Ogbonna Odo of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State, is here to raise the stakes. His latest appointments of two Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) on garden egg, yam, and pepper have left Nigerians wondering: what is next? Could we soon see the appointment of a Special Adviser on Palm Wine Tapping?

This is not just an attempt at humor; it is a reflection of the satirical reality of governance in Nigeria, where titles sometimes outweigh the substance of service delivery. Let us delve into the comedy of errors unfolding before our very eyes.

In a bid to create a "progressive" local government, Odo has appointed Ezeugwu Frederick Ogbonna as SSA on Yam and Pepper, while Nwodo Everestus Ugonna takes the esteemed role of SSA on Garden Egg and Pepper. These appointments, plastered across social media, have sparked a mix of laughter, outrage, and bewilderment.

The official letters of appointment, with their almost poetic use of bureaucratic language, suggest these roles are integral to unlocking the agricultural potential of the local government. Yet, one cannot help but question: are garden egg, yam, and pepper the agro trinity of agricultural progress?

At this juncture, it is not out of place to ask, are the appointments a reflection of progressive governance or pure farce. The foregoing question cannot be pooh-poohed in this context as Odo’s mission statement paints a grandiose picture of his aspirations.

According to the appointment letters that are now trending on social media, “To administer the most progressive local government area in sub-Saharan Africa. To create an efficient local government system that respects, honors, and develops the various communities in all ramifications…”

While his vision of progress is commendable, appointing SSAs to specific vegetables and tubers seems to parody the lofty ideals of governance. Are these appointments genuinely intended to revolutionize agriculture, or are they emblematic of political patronage disguised as innovation?

It is not an exaggeration to recall that Nigeria has a colorful history of outlandish appointments. Senator Andy Uba’s stint as Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to President Olusegun Obasanjo remains an enigma. Was his role to oversee the domestic dynamics of the presidency or ensure the household ran smoothly?

Then there is the unforgettable Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment in Imo State. While the title sounds like it belongs in a romantic comedy, its creation was anything but humorous to citizens grappling with real socioeconomic challenges.

In fact, these peculiar appointments are symptomatic of a deeper malaise in governance: the prioritization of political optics over practical solutions.

Given the trend, it is not far-fetched to imagine a day when a Special Adviser on Palm Wine Tapping is appointed. This hypothetical role could come with a manifesto outlining strategies for optimizing sap collection techniques, improving fermentation processes, and promoting palm wine as an export commodity.

The appointee could conduct workshops on tapping etiquette, ensuring minimal tree damage and maximizing sap yield. Of course, there would be an annual Palm Wine Festival to showcase the “progress” made under this visionary leadership.

While this scenario may sound ridiculous, it mirrors the absurdity of the appointments we are currently witnessing.

Unfortunately, behind the humor lies a sobering truth: these appointments come at a cost. Every new role, no matter how whimsical, draws resources from the already overstretched coffers of local and state governments. In a country battling economic hardship, these frivolities highlight a glaring disconnect between leadership priorities and the needs of the people.

What Igbo Etiti’s farmers likely need are improved access to farming inputs, better storage facilities, and market linkages, not SSAs on specific crops. Governance should focus on systemic solutions, not symbolic gestures that add little value to the lives of ordinary citizens.

The garden egg, yam, and pepper saga is a microcosm of a larger problem: the trivialization of governance. Public offices, meant to serve as instruments of societal development, are increasingly becoming stages for political theatrics.

This trend undermines the credibility of government institutions and erodes public trust. It also distracts from the pressing issues that demand immediate attention, from infrastructure deficits to unemployment and insecurity.

Humor aside, it is time for Nigerian leaders to reexamine their priorities. Leadership is not about creating fanciful titles or placating political allies with meaningless roles. It is about addressing the real challenges facing the people and delivering tangible results.

The residents of Igbo Etiti, like many Nigerians, deserve governance that focuses on improving their quality of life. This includes investment in healthcare, education, and infrastructure, not a roster of SSAs with titles that belong in a parody skit.

As we await the potential announcement of a Special Adviser on Palm Wine Tapping, let this moment serve as a reminder of the need for accountability and purpose in governance.

Leadership is not a comedy show, though some actions may suggest otherwise. It is a serious responsibility that demands vision, integrity, and a commitment to the common good.

If Nigeria must progress, its leaders must stop treating governance as a stage for absurd performances and start prioritizing the needs of the people they were elected to serve. Until then, we will keep waiting, perhaps with a calabash of palm wine in hand.